Strictly Come Dancing is facing a major schedule change to avoid a chaotic clash with the Qatar World Cup and its unprecedented winter programming. The World cup is set to kick-off on November 20 and will impact a number of live shows in December.

The popular dancing competition airs weekly on Saturdays but will be booted from its slot next month to cater for the 2022 World Cup. Instead, it will host the quarter final on Friday 2 December, while the semi final will be on Sunday 11 December. The pre-recorded results shows are expected to air on Sundays as normal.

BBC executives discussed the idea of moving their flagship show to BBC 2 before the broadcaster settled on hosting the competition a day early. A Strictly spokesperson said: “Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The quarter final of Strictly Come Dancing will now air live on Friday 2nd December and the semi-final will now air live on Sunday 11th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.” The sixth week of Strictly Come Dancing brought some electric performances with the remaining 11 couples taking to the ballroom.

The couples brought some spooktacular performances to the dancefloor paying homage to the likes of Hocus Pocus. Unfortunately, James Bye alongside partner Amy Dowden was the fifth contestant of the show to be voted out of the competition.

How to get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing live shows

If you want to enter the draw for the December shows , or the draw for the one-off Christmas special , you can apply via the BBC website . Applicants can apply for a maximum of one pair of tickets per show but if successful, you will receive tickets for one date only.