News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
1 hour ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - police hunting fiancé
2 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
5 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
5 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
7 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher

BBC’s Eurovision trailer features several famous cameos - list of celeb fans and familiar stars who appear

BBC’s new Eurovision trailer features a few famous superfans of the singing competition.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:17 BST- 2 min read

Eurovision season is here, with the final set to take place in the UK’s Liverpool Arena this May. Ahead of the festivities, BBC has released a new promo video to get the country ready for the upcoming singing competition.

As explained in the BBC trailer, the video aims to show the rest of Europe how the UK "does Eurovision." The national broadcaster is set to host both the semi-finals along with grand finals live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kicking off the one-minute video is, of course, the UK’s Eurovision entry Maye Muller. She is set to perform her catchy track I Wrote A Song for crowds across Europe in the second half of the final.

The next famous face to feature is none other than TV cook Nigella Lawson. A superfan of the annual festivities, Eurovision fans may remember that she previously read out the UK’s votes during the 2015 competition.

Most Popular

    The longtime Eurovision commentator Graham Norton follows the popular chef as he can be seen on the set of his classic talk show on a TV screen in a chip shop. Norton has been commentating on the singing competition for almost 15 years, having started in 2009.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Last year’s UK entry, Sam Ryder is seen to appear in fish form as a singing marine decor with a blonde wig performing his iconic Space Man hit in the same chip shop scene. The singer placed second in the competition for the space-themed track.

    TV personality Rylan Clark, who is a fan of the competition, also makes a cameo. For this year’s event, he will provide a commentary on the Eurovision happenings for Radio 2 listeners.

    Finally, drag star The Vivienne rounds up the Eurovision trailer. Since winning the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, The Vivienne has become a regular on-screen and last year even featured in the Celebrity Hunted series.

    Related topics:BBCEurovisionBBC One