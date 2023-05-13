The 2023 BAFTA TV Awards with P&O Cruises are upon us - the nominations are in, votes cast and hosts selected. Now, it’s time to hand out the gongs.

Celebrities are preparing to hit the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, which takes place in London on Sunday night (May 14. Broadcast live on BBC One, the proceedings will be hosted by funnymen Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

Joining the two comedians on stage will be Catherine Tate, Dame Harriet Walter, Dannii Minogue, Danny Dyer, David Tennant, Golda Rosheuvel, Lenny Henry, Motsi Mabuse, Oti Mabuse, Rebecca Ferguson and Roisin Conaty.

Broadcaster and creator of Chicken Shop Date, Amelia Dimoldenberg, completes Sunday’s hosting line-up in a new backstage position, interviewing stars as they come off stage as part of the BBC’s coverage of the event.

Winners in 27 categories will be handed their awards in a glittering show recognising the best in TV from the last 12 months. Here’s who’s hoping to be recognised for their efforts on the small screen this year.

BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Friday Night Live: Boffola Pictures/Channel 4

Boffola Pictures/Channel 4 The Graham Norton Show: So Television/BBC One

So Television/BBC One Taskmaster: Avalon/Channel 4

Avalon/Channel 4 Would I Lie To You?: Zeppotron/BBC One

Current affairs

Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure): Quicksilver Media/ITV1

No Country For Women (Exposure): Quicksilver Media/ITV1 Children of the Taliban: Moondogs Films/Channel 4

Moondogs Films/Channel 4 The Crossing (Exposure): DM Productions/ITV1

DM Productions/ITV1 Mariupol: The People's Story (Panorama): Top Hat Productions, Hayloft Productions/BBC One

Daytime

The Chase: Potato/ITV1

Potato/ITV1 The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit: Ricochet/BBC One

A Royal Visit: Ricochet/BBC One Scam Interceptors: BBC Studios/BBC One

Drama series

Bad Sisters: ABC Signature/Apple TV+

ABC Signature/Apple TV+ The Responder: Dancing Ledge /BBC One

Dancing Ledge /BBC One Sherwood: House Productions/BBC One

House Productions/BBC One Somewhere Boy: Clerkenwell Films/Channel 4

Entertainment performance

Big Zuu: Big Zuu's Big Eats

Big Zuu's Big Eats Claudia Winkleman: The Traitors

The Traitors Lee Mack: The 1% Club

The 1% Club Mo Gilligna: The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan Rosie Jones: Rosie Jones' Trip Hazard

Rosie Jones' Trip Hazard Sue Perkins: Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

Entertainment programme

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway: Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV1

Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV1 Later... With Jools Holland: Jools' 30the Birthday Bash: BBC Studios/BBC Two

BBC Studios/BBC Two The Masked Singer: Bandicoot Scotland/ITV1

Bandicoot Scotland/ITV1 Strictly Come Dancing: BBC Studios/BBC One

Factual series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime: Blast! Films/Channel 4

Death on Daytime: Blast! Films/Channel 4 Libby, Are You Home Yet?: Candour Productions/Sky Crime

Candour Productions/Sky Crime Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi: Raw TV/Netflix

Raw TV/Netflix Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing Production: Label1/ITV1

Features

Big Zuu's Big Eats: Boom Cymru/Dave

Boom Cymru/Dave Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas: Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited/Channel 4

Got Your Back at Xmas: Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited/Channel 4 The Martin Lewis Money Show Live: MultiStory Media/ITV1

MultiStory Media/ITV1 The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan: Rumpus Media/BBC Two

Female performance in a comedy programme

Daisy May Cooper: Am I Being Unreasonable?

Am I Being Unreasonable? Diane Morgan: Cunk On Earth

Cunk On Earth Lucy Beaumont: Meet The Richardsons

Meet The Richardsons Natasia Demetriou: Ellie & Natasia

Ellie & Natasia Siobhan McSweeney: Derry Girls

Derry Girls Taj Atwal: Hullraisers

International

The Bear: FX Productions/Disney+

FX Productions/Disney+ Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Ryan Murphy Productions/Netflix

Ryan Murphy Productions/Netflix Wednesday: MGM Television/Netflix

MGM Television/Netflix Oussekine: Itinéraire Productions/Disney+

Itinéraire Productions/Disney+ Pachinko: Media Res, Blue Marble Pictures/Apple TV+

Media Res, Blue Marble Pictures/Apple TV+ The White Lotus: HBO, Rip Cord, The District/Sky Atlantic

Leading actor

Ben Whishaw: This Is Going To Hurt

This Is Going To Hurt Chaske Spencer: The English

The English Cillian Murphy: Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders Gary Oldman: Slow Horses

Slow Horses Martin Freeman: The Responder

The Responder Taron Egerton: Black Bird

Leading actress

Billie Piper: I Hate Suzie Too

I Hate Suzie Too Imelda Staunton: The Crown

The Crown Kate Winslet: I Am Ruth

I Am Ruth Maxine Peake: Anne

Anne Sarah Lancashire: Julia

Julia Vicky McClure: Without Sin

Live Event

Concert for Ukraine: Livewire Pictures/ITV1

Livewire Pictures/ITV1 Platinum Jubilee: Party at The Palace: BBC Studios/BBC One

Party at The Palace: BBC Studios/BBC One The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II: BBC Studios/BBC One

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Daniel Radcliffe: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Jon Pointing: Big Boys

Big Boys Joseph Gilgun: Brassic

Brassic Lenny Rush: Am I Being Unreasonable?

Am I Being Unreasonable? Matt Berry: What We Do In The Shadows

What We Do In The Shadows Stephen Merchant: The Outlaws

Mini-series

Mood: Bonafide Films/BBC Three

Bonafide Films/BBC Three A Spy Among Friends: ITV Studios, Sony Pictures Television/ITVX

ITV Studios, Sony Pictures Television/ITVX The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe: Story Films/ITV1

Story Films/ITV1 This is Going to Hurt: SISTER, Terrible Productions/BBC One

News coverage

BBC News at Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine: BBC News/BBC One

Russia Invades Ukraine: BBC News/BBC One Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv: ITN/Channel 4

Live in Kyiv: ITN/Channel 4 Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview: ITV Studios/ITV1

Reality & Constructed Factual

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams: South Shore/BBC One

South Shore/BBC One RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: World of Wonder/BBC Three

World of Wonder/BBC Three The Traitors: Studio Lambert/BBC One

Studio Lambert/BBC One We are Black and British: Cardiff Productions, The Open University/BBC Two

Scripted comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable?: Boffola Pictures, Lookout Point/BBC One

Boffola Pictures, Lookout Point/BBC One Big Boys: Roughcut TV/Channel 4

Roughcut TV/Channel 4 Derry Girls: Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4

Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4 Ghosts: Monumental Television, Them There/BBC One

Short form comedy

Always, Asifa: Raisilience, Together TV/Together TV

Raisilience, Together TV/Together TV Biscuitland: Fremantle, North Bridge Media/All 4

Fremantle, North Bridge Media/All 4 How to be a Person: The Corner Shop/E4

The Corner Shop/E4 Kingpin Cribs: Zandland Films/YouTube – Channel 4 Documentaries

Single documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes: Top Hat/Sky Documentaries

The Lost Tapes: Top Hat/Sky Documentaries Escape From Kabul Airport: AMOS Pictures, HBO, ARTE/BBC Two

AMOS Pictures, HBO, ARTE/BBC Two Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story: The Garden Productions/BBC Two

A Frontline Story: The Garden Productions/BBC Two The Real Mo Farah: Atomized Studios, Red Bull Studios/BBC One

Single drama

I Am Ruth: Me+You Productions, Juggle Productions/Channel 4

Me+You Productions, Juggle Productions/Channel 4 The House: Nexus Studios/Netflix

Nexus Studios/Netflix Life and Death in the Warehouse: BBC Studios/BBC Three

Soap & continuing drama

Casualty: BBC Studios/BBC One

BBC Studios/BBC One EastEnders: BBC Studios/BBC One

BBC Studios/BBC One Emmerdale: ITV Studios/ITV1

Specialist factual

Aids: The Unheard Tapes: Wall to Wall Media, The Open University/BBC Two

The Unheard Tapes: Wall to Wall Media, The Open University/BBC Two The Green Planet: BBC Studios Natural History Unit, PBS, Bilibili, ZDF, China Media Group CCTV-9, France Télévisions, The Open University /BBC One

BBC Studios Natural History Unit, PBS, Bilibili, ZDF, China Media Group CCTV-9, France Télévisions, The Open University /BBC One How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa: Rumpus Media/Channel 4

Rumpus Media/Channel 4 Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone: BBC Film/BBC iPlayer

Sport

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: BBC Sport, Sunset+Vine/BBC One

BBC Sport, Sunset+Vine/BBC One UEFA Women’s Euro 2022: Whisper, BBC Sport/BBC One

Whisper, BBC Sport/BBC One Wimbledon 2022: BBC Sport, Wimbledon Broadcast Services/BBC One

Supporting actor

Adeel Akhtar: Sherwood

Sherwood Jack Lowden: Slow Horses

Slow Horses Josh Finan: The Responder

The Responder Salim Daw: The Crown

The Crown Samuel Bottomley: Somewhere Boy

Somewhere Boy Will Sharpe: The White Lotus

Supporting actress

Adelayo Adedayo: The Responder

The Responder Anne-Marie Duff: Bad Sisters

Bad Sisters Fiona Shaw: Andor

Andor Jasmine Jobson: Top Boy

Top Boy Lesley Manville: Sherwood

Sherwood Saffron Hocking: Top Boy

P&O Cruises memorable moment

Derry Girls: The Finale, the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace

The Finale, the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace Heartstopper: Nick and Charlie’s First Kiss

Nick and Charlie’s First Kiss Platinum Jubilee: Party at The Palace: Paddington Meets The Queen

Party at The Palace: Paddington Meets The Queen Stranger Things: Lucas, Dustin, and Steve rescue Max from the demonic Vecna by playing her favourite song - Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill

Lucas, Dustin, and Steve rescue Max from the demonic Vecna by playing her favourite song - Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill The Real Mo Farah: Sir Mo Farah revealing he was illegally trafficked to the UK

Sir Mo Farah revealing he was illegally trafficked to the UK The Traitors: The Final Roundtable

BAFTA TV Awards - how to watch