The family of a woman who was found dead in Snowdonia have paid tribute to the “beloved” dog walker - and thanked those who helped search for her. Ausra Plungiene, from Prestatyn in Denbighshire, went missing while walking her Swedish lapphund Eyora in the mountain range last week above the Conwy Valley.

The 56-year-old’s disappearance prompted a large-scale search across Eryri featuring more than 60 rescue team volunteers. Sadly, Ms Plungiene’s body was found near Yr Aryg two days later.

North Wales Police said Ms Plungiene was an experienced mountain walker who was well equipped for the conditions. In a tribute, her family said she was now "off on another adventure".

In a statement, her family said: "All of our family would like to thank everyone for their support, love and good wishes that they have given us over the last few horrific days. Friends, family, work colleagues and complete strangers, all have supported us.

"We can say no more than thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We cannot express enough thanks to so many people that gave up their time to search for our beloved Ausra."

