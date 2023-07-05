ASOS launches new pop-up website with major discounts and items for £5
ASOS items on a new pop-up website have been reduced up to 90%
ASOS has launched a brand new pop-up website that offers 90% discounts on clothes, sending shopaholics into a frenzy. The ASOS Sample Sale website sells sample clothes for a fraction of their price.
Shoppers will be able to choose from over 2,000 items across womens and menswear from ASOS-owned brands like ASOS Design and ASOS Edition. The offers will be available for a ‘limited time only’ and will be sold on a first come first served basis. The website does advertise a new drop coming soon.
An ASOS spokesperson said: "The site is only open to UK customers with delivery and fulfilment handled using ASOS’ existing fulfilment infrastructure and capability, including packaging and shipping. Visitors will be required to register a new account and cannot use their ASOS details to log in."
Sharing the news about the site on TikTok, Looks.byrachel said: "Sizes are running out fast, so you need to run." Standard delivery costs £3 with returns charged at £2. The items currently on the site feature a range of pieces from summer jumpsuits to the perfect party dress, as well as accessories and shoes.
Customers have already started flocking to the new website, and have been raving about it across social media. One person tweeted: "People who bought £5 winter jackets at the asos sample sale are really on the right side of history." Another customer added: "Being a night owl worked wonders for me because I was able to grab 10 bits from the asos sample sale last night and now it’s mostly sold out."