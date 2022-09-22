This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Argos has revealed its top 15 toys expected to dominate Christmas wishlists for the 2022 festive season.

With Christmas just around the corner, parents, guardians and other family members alike will be eagerly searching for what kids may want this year.

Thankfully, Argos’ list should be of great use as it includes some new arrivals as well as toys that are already very popular with children across the nation.

There’s a real variety of prices with toys - which are already available on the Argos website - set between £10 and £170.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, 40% of toys cost £20 and under, with 60% priced at less than £50 – making many budget-friendly options.

Here’s everything you need to know about Argos’ top 15 toys for Christmas 2022, including a full list and links to purchase.

Argos’ top 15 toys for Christmas 2022

Ordered from the cheapest to most expensive, here are the 15 toys Argos expects to dominate Christmas wishlists this year.

Chad Valley Dinosaur Waterfall Bath Toy Chad Valley Dinosaur Waterfall Bath Toy £10.00 Suitable for kids: 10 months and above Some babies love to splash - others loathe bathtime. Both types of bubs are likely to enjoy bathing more with a toy distraction, and this dinosaur toy is an effective way of making bathing a tiny head fun. Grandparents - this is as much a gift for parents at it is their progeny. Argos product description: With his pouring cup and water wheel, this Chad Valley toy ensures bathing is a breeze. Suction cups make attaching to your bath and tiles so easy. This rainbow-coloured reptile gently showers little heads while aiding development. He’s fun to play with and his clever spinning motion encourages hand-eye coordination too. Bid farewell to bath-time tears. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Paw Patrol Big Truck Pups Paw Patrol Big Truck Pups £18.00 Suitable for: children aged 3 years and older There are several options for the Paw Patrol trucks - a TV series that inspires an almost slavish devotion in toddlers. You can select the puppy/truck that your wee one loves best, or collect them all if you’re feeling flush. For our money? You can’t be cooler, in a kids’ eyes, than a fire truck Argos product description: Team up with Marshall for some action-packed highway rescues, in his Big Truck Pup Rescue Truck. Marshall’s big rig rescue firetruck features an exciting vehicle transformation giving you the chance to convert the truck into a 2-level command centre and the ultimate vehicle for high-speed highway rescue missions. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Squishmallow Octopus Squishmallow Octopus £18.00 Suitable for: children aged 3 years and older Little kids, you’ll undoubtedly know, are delightfully tacticle, so a plush, super soft toy is ideal for giving them both sensory stimulation and comfort. Argos product description: This ultra-squeezable, 12” medium-sized plush is made with high-quality and ultrasoft materials. This soft plush is perfect to snuggle with while relaxing at home, watching a movie, or taking a long car or plane ride. These loveable and squeezable Squishmallows are the softest and cutest plush toys around. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

NERF Elite 2.0 Ranger PD-5 Blaster NERF Elite 2.0 Ranger PD-5 Blaster £13.00 Suitable for: children aged 8 years and older Look, blaster guns are not for the faint of heart. You will end up with darts whizzing around the house (if you don’t lay down the law) and maybe on the receiving end of one or two. But if you know children of high spirits, then these blasters will be a huge success. Just encourage them to take them to the park - not in the house. Argos product description: Unleash one dart at a time from this easy-to-use pump-action blaster that includes 10 Nerf Elite foam darts, giving you five darts to load into the blaster and five more darts for reloads. You can store the extra darts in the blaster’s onboard dart storage to keep them nearby for quick reloading. The Ranger PD-5 blaster is easy to use so you can jump into action fast. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Pokemon TCG: Tin Pokemon TCG: Tin £19.00 Suitable for: children aged 6 years and older Pokemon is unstoppable - a series that has scarcely waned in popularity since it launched in the mid nineties. Your child will have serious cool credibility with these trading cards - and you’ll get the praise. Argos product description: This Pokemon card tin is a great way to start the legends collection. Fans of the series will get hours of entertainment from the set and it even includes a code to unlock the same content within the Pokemon online trading card game. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Sink N’ Sand Game Sink N’ Sand Game £20.00 Suitable for: children aged 3 years and older Ideal for sensory play for children - great for motor skill development - but far more crucially, this is mess-free - a godsend for parents. Argos product description: This game requires you to try and save Sink ‘n Sally, Sunk ‘n Duncan, Slip ‘n Sam & Fall n’ Fran from falling into the quicksand as you compete against others to keep your character standing strong. It includes the iconic magic sand which you can pull, shape and mold to create incredible sand art. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Jiggly Pets Giraffe Jiggly Pets Giraffe £30.00 Suitable for: children aged 4 and above Word of warning: this is a ‘noisy’ toy, but we have never seen our niece laugh as hard as she did when watching this Giraffe groove and dance. Argos product description: Gigi the Giraffe is an all singing, all dancing toy bringing all the sensory fun. Press Gigi’s foot and watch her dance and shake her booty to the three inbuilt tunes. Gigi has soft, stretchy yellow hair and comes wearing a pair of party sunglasses. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Barbie Cutie Reveal Snowflake Sparkle Husky Barbie Cutie Reveal Snowflake Sparkle Husky £33.00 Suitable for: kids aged 3 and over. Look, it’s a Barbie. Love or loathe the brand, they’re enduringly popular with young children. Do we understand a Barbie dressed as a husky? No. Will your Barbie-loving child? Undoutedly. Argos product description: This doll offers the cutest unboxing experience with 10 surprises, including a posable Barbie doll. Unbox the package to find a soft, plush husky puppy with tinsel fur and four surprise bags. Remove the husky costume to find a Barbie doll with long, icy blue hair and twinkle-shine details. Open the surprise bags to find a cute skirt, headband, sponge-comb and mini pet husky puppy. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin’ Beats Musical Toy Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin’ Beats Musical Toy £45.00 Suitable for: babies aged 9 months and over Keeping a baby occupied can be a tough proposition - Fisher-Price are masters at creating stimulating distractions for tots. This musical toy is no exception. We are, however, back in ‘noisy toy’ territory - though that’s often a given for babies. Argos product description: Play time’s a real party with the DJ Bouncin’ Beats musical learning toy from Fisher-Price. When little ones press the buttons, this interactive dance partner bounces to life with colourful lights, motorised spring action, and 75+ songs, sounds, and phrases that teach the alphabet, counting, colours, and more. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Hot Wheels Action Spiral Speed Crash Track Set Hot Wheels Action Spiral Speed Crash Track Set £65.00 Suitable for: children aged 5 years and over Another decades old toy brand institution. A Hot Wheels track is sure-fire hours of entertainment for a child - and the fact that these cars crash makes it all the more thrillingly illicit for kiddies. Argos product description: The Hot Wheels Action Spiral Speed Crash Track Set comprises of 29” tall track, three crash zones and a motorized booster that keeps the car moving. Drive the included Hot Wheels vehicle up to the booster and watch it continuously whip down the spiral. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Bluey S7 School Playset and Adventure Bus Bundle Bluey S7 School Playset and Adventure Bus Bundle £75.00 Suitable for: children aged 3 and above If you have a Disney+ subscription and a toddler, odds are high the entire household is in love with Bluey (for our money, the current children’s programme with the most heart). This toy set is great for creative play for Bluey fans. Argos product description: Join Bluey and her school mates as they come up with the most fun adventures with Bluey’s School Adventure Pack. This huge exclusive pack includes a transforming School Playset and the Brisbane Adventure Bus. Plus six 2.5-3” Figures: Bluey, Bingo, Chloe, Snickers, Coco and their teacher Calypso and Accessories. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse £80.00 Suitable for: children aged 36 months and older An interactive dollhouse is a thing of guaranteed delight for little ones. One that’s cat themed? Perfection Argos product description: Play inside your own dollhouse world with DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse. Standing at over 61cm tall, this dollhouse is packed full of exciting features to discover, including a Dollhouse delivery tower, working Cat-A-Vator, sounds and more. It also includes a Gabby Girl collectible figure, Pandy Paws figure, furniture for each room and three accessories. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

LEGO Harry Potter Ministry of Magic Modular Set LEGO Harry Potter Ministry of Magic Modular Set £72.00 Suitable for: children aged 9 and over We don’t need to sell the concept of Harry Potter to you. Everyone knows how beloved it is by kids. This is ideal for a Potterphile - especially if they enjoy LEGO. Argos product description: This is the first ever LEGO Harry Potter set to feature the iconic Ministry of Magic and captures famous scenes, iconic characters, and authentic details. It comes complete with 12 mini-figures and you have the chance to transform the way the friends look with Polyjuice potion with 3 mini-figures that transform with a turn of the head and a new hair piece. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

LEGO Icons Optimus Prime Transformers Robot Model Set LEGO Icons Optimus Prime Transformers Robot Model Set £160.00 Suitable for: ages 18 and over More for adult kids than little ones, this is perfect for anyone with a nostalgic affection for the Transformers. Argos product description: This intricate and detailed model, based on the legendary Transformers Autobot, converts from robot to truck and back. It gives you the chance to relive the Transformers saga with accessories including the ion blaster, Autobot Matric of Leadership, an Energon axe, Energon cube and jetpack. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now