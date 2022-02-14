Appreciate your loved ones with a card from Flora ProActiv

Send a card to a loved one

Flora ProActiv is giving the traditional exchange of cards a new purpose, this Valentine’s Day. The limited edition set of 4 cards encourages people to look after their health. Furthermore, it urges people to get their cholesterol levels tested.

The cards aim to raise awareness of the risks of raised cholesterol (photo: Flora ProActiv)

Flora ProActiv has created the range of Valentine’s Day cards to help educate people about cholesterol. Furthermore, it highlights the importance of getting tests to manage cholesterol levels.

Martine McCutcheon has been announced as an ambassador for the campaign. She has had a family history of raised cholesterol. As a result, she stresses the importance of getting tested:

“I was really shocked when I found out that we had a family history of raised cholesterol. That's because I didn’t think something like that would affect us.

So, being part of this campaign is close to my heart. I’d urge everyone to get their cholesterol tested, to prevent more serious health complications. It’s quick and easy to get a test, you can pop into your local pharmacy or book an appointment with your GP.”

Raising awareness about cholesterol

Alan Black, Marketing Director Upfield UK&I said: "We hope that the Valentine’s Day cards will act as a route to engage the UK, as we continue to drive awareness around raised cholesterol and encourage people to make small lifestyle changes like switching to Flora ProActiv.”

Flora ProActiv aims to inspire and support individuals during their cholesterol-lowering journey, and has a range of delicious products and healthy lifestyle tips.

The brand has now signed up with HEART UK, the cholesterol charity, for a one-year partnership. This started in January 2022, to help people know and understand their cholesterol levels. In addition, people can take appropriate action where necessary.

Jules Payne, Chief Executive at HEART UK said: “We feel honoured to be partnering with Flora ProActiv in 2022. It’s unlikely that people will be aware they have raised cholesterol until they get tested, so the importance of testing is a message that we’re keen to support.

Flora ProActiv spreads and drinks have all been awarded the stamp of approval from HEART UK. Together with eating healthier and staying active, adding these products to your regular shopping can help towards lowering your cholesterol.”

For more information on cholesterol and managing your cholesterol, please go to www.pro-activ.com.

The Flora ProActiv Valentine’s Day cards can be purchased on Thortful for £3.39, where proceeds (37p per card) will be donated to HEART UK (Charity number: 1003904).