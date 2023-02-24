Amazon has a ‘hidden’ website full of low-cost deals and discounted products, Martin Lewis’s MoneySaving expert team has revealed. The MoneySavingWebsite has published details of Amazon’s own ‘Aladdin’s Cave’ where shoppers can buy returned items or mildly damaged products for knockdown prices.

The website called the ‘Amazon Warehouse’ is a branch of Amazon selling customers’ returned and slightly damaged goods. It offers items that are in a good condition but don’t meet Amazon’s standard as ‘new’, so are sold at a discounted price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These items are described as ‘almost as good as new’ and may have the odd blemish, cosmetic wear and tear or missing minor accessories. The condition of each product is marked accordingly so the customer knows what to expect. There are four item conditions: Used - like new, used - very good, used - good and used-acceptable.

The Amazon website states “We thoroughly test the functional and physical condition of each item and give the product a specific grade before selling it. We also inspect our products for missing accessories and packaging damage.”

Most Popular

Amazon Warehouse sells a host of products including electricals, toys and homeware. Amazon is also running a further 30% off discount on some AmazonWarehouse products until March 21.

Products included in the promotion aren’t always clearly marked, so you’ll need to find them through the link above. If you’ve chosen an eligible item, the discount will be automatically applied at the checkout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon has a hidden website full of discounted items

When we checked on February 24, there were over 10,000 items included in the deal. We scanned through the bargain products and spotted a Fitbit Versa Three in ‘Acceptable’ condition for almost £92.60 - almost £80 cheaper than the retail price of £170.

Shoppers using the discounted service will still be covered by the same Amazon customer service. All Amazon Warehouse items are covered under statutory legal warranty and can be returned in accordance with Amazon’s returns policy.

Amazon Warehouse - how to use

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad