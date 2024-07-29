Almost all of North West's mental health ‘out of area placements’ deemed ‘inappropriate’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research has revealed more than 8 in 10 of England’s 'out of area placements’ in mental health services were classed as ‘inappropriate’ in the year to March.

According to the NHS ‘Out of Area Placements in Mental Health Services’ report, an ‘inappropriate’ placement is when ‘patients are sent out of area because no bed is available for them locally’ and it can ‘delay their recovery’.

Savage Cabbage analysed monthly reports, which captured information from both NHS and independent providers, and revealed from April 2023 to March 2024 there were an average of 833.33 out of area placements a month.

Out of these, an average of 704.17 were classed as “inappropriate’ - that’s 84.5%

Area Out of area placements active at the end of the reporting period (Monthly Average) % of Inappropriate Placements (Monthly Average) All Placements Inappropriate Placements England 833.33 704.17 84.5%

In the North West, almost 100% of 'out of area placements’ in mental health services were classed as ‘inappropriate’ in the year to March.

An average of 168.33 took place a month, with an average of 166.67 being classed as ‘inappropriate’ - that’s 99.01%.

Area Out of area placements active at the end of the reporting period (Monthly Average) % of Inappropriate Placements (Monthly Average) All Placements Inappropriate Placements North West 168.33 166.67 99.01% East of England 112.5 110 97.78% London 114.17 110 96.35% Midlands 172 163.33 94.96% North East and Yorkshire 114.17 105.42 92.34% Unknown 27.67 24.58 88.83% South West 56.67 48.33 85.28% South East 172.08 27.08 15.74%

Jade Proudman, from Savage Cabbage who analysed the data, said: “the results are really upsetting and could have a huge impact on people’s recovery and well-being.

“When people need support, the last thing they need is to be taken far away from home, often away from family and friends. This can make them feel isolated and abandoned.