Almost all of North West's mental health ‘out of area placements’ deemed ‘inappropriate’
According to the NHS ‘Out of Area Placements in Mental Health Services’ report, an ‘inappropriate’ placement is when ‘patients are sent out of area because no bed is available for them locally’ and it can ‘delay their recovery’.
Savage Cabbage analysed monthly reports, which captured information from both NHS and independent providers, and revealed from April 2023 to March 2024 there were an average of 833.33 out of area placements a month.
Out of these, an average of 704.17 were classed as “inappropriate’ - that’s 84.5%
|
Area
|
Out of area placements active at the end of the reporting period (Monthly Average)
|
% of Inappropriate Placements (Monthly Average)
|
All Placements
|
Inappropriate Placements
|
England
|
833.33
|
704.17
|
84.5%
In the North West, almost 100% of 'out of area placements’ in mental health services were classed as ‘inappropriate’ in the year to March.
An average of 168.33 took place a month, with an average of 166.67 being classed as ‘inappropriate’ - that’s 99.01%.
|
Area
|
Out of area placements active at the end of the reporting period (Monthly Average)
|
% of Inappropriate Placements (Monthly Average)
|
All Placements
|
Inappropriate Placements
|
North West
|
168.33
|
166.67
|
99.01%
|
East of England
|
112.5
|
110
|
97.78%
|
London
|
114.17
|
110
|
96.35%
|
Midlands
|
172
|
163.33
|
94.96%
|
North East and Yorkshire
|
114.17
|
105.42
|
92.34%
|
Unknown
|
27.67
|
24.58
|
88.83%
|
South West
|
56.67
|
48.33
|
85.28%
|
South East
|
172.08
|
27.08
|
15.74%
Jade Proudman, from Savage Cabbage who analysed the data, said: “the results are really upsetting and could have a huge impact on people’s recovery and well-being.
“When people need support, the last thing they need is to be taken far away from home, often away from family and friends. This can make them feel isolated and abandoned.
“We need to show real compassion and understanding, this isn't just about statistics and number, these are real people who deserve the best care possible.”
