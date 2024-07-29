Almost all of North West's mental health ‘out of area placements’ deemed ‘inappropriate’

By Aaron RenfreeContributor
Published 29th Jul 2024, 10:32 BST
New research has revealed more than 8 in 10 of England’s 'out of area placements’ in mental health services were classed as ‘inappropriate’ in the year to March.

According to the NHS ‘Out of Area Placements in Mental Health Services’ report, an ‘inappropriate’ placement is when ‘patients are sent out of area because no bed is available for them locally’ and it can ‘delay their recovery’.

Savage Cabbage analysed monthly reports, which captured information from both NHS and independent providers, and revealed from April 2023 to March 2024 there were an average of 833.33 out of area placements a month.

Out of these, an average of 704.17 were classed as “inappropriate’ - that’s 84.5%

Psychologist holding palms of patientPsychologist holding palms of patient
Psychologist holding palms of patient

Area

Out of area placements active at the end of the reporting period (Monthly Average)

% of Inappropriate Placements (Monthly Average)

All Placements

Inappropriate Placements

England

833.33

704.17

84.5%

In the North West, almost 100% of 'out of area placements’ in mental health services were classed as ‘inappropriate’ in the year to March.

An average of 168.33 took place a month, with an average of 166.67 being classed as ‘inappropriate’ - that’s 99.01%.

Area

Out of area placements active at the end of the reporting period (Monthly Average)

% of Inappropriate Placements (Monthly Average)

All Placements

Inappropriate Placements

North West

168.33

166.67

99.01%

East of England

112.5

110

97.78%

London

114.17

110

96.35%

Midlands

172

163.33

94.96%

North East and Yorkshire

114.17

105.42

92.34%

Unknown

27.67

24.58

88.83%

South West

56.67

48.33

85.28%

South East

172.08

27.08

15.74%

Jade Proudman, from Savage Cabbage who analysed the data, said: “the results are really upsetting and could have a huge impact on people’s recovery and well-being.

“When people need support, the last thing they need is to be taken far away from home, often away from family and friends. This can make them feel isolated and abandoned.

“We need to show real compassion and understanding, this isn't just about statistics and number, these are real people who deserve the best care possible.”

