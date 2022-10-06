Aldi is set to create almost 3,000 new jobs, both permanent and temporary, ahead of the festive period.

Gearing up for its biggest-ever Christmas, the budget supermarket is looking to fill more than 2,000 store positions to help replenish stock and provide additional assistance to customers visiting during this busy period.

Store Assistants earn a minimum hourly rate of up to £10.50 nationally and £11.95 inside the M25.

In addition to these positions, there are also 850 roles across its 11 Regional Distribution Centres, including a number of permanent roles such as Warehouse Selectors, Logistics Assistants and Lorry Drivers.

As a perk for Aldi employees, they are the only supermarket in the UK to offer paid breaks, which for the average store worker is now worth more than £830 a year.

Supermarket Aldi has several jobs available in the region after recent expansion.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi. That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our Regional Distribution Centres.

“Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all of their hard work.”

Aldi recruitment drive - how to apply for jobs

Finding a job with the supermarket couldn’t be simpler - you can search the Aldi jobs currently available on their website and then apply using their online application form.