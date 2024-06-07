A super-sized doghouse has appeared in London, equipped with a built-in ball pit, a treasure trove of toys - and a doggy-only ramp to travel up and down floors.

The impressive house, measuring 2.5m by 3m and 3.3m in height, is the ultimate paradise for any pooch which enters.

Featuring a chef-worthy kitchen for whipping up delicious doggy treats and cleaning up mucky mishaps, the canine crib has been built as part of a new initiative to help more homeless pets find a loving family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Forever Home’ was created by Hotpoint UK, which has partnered with animal welfare charity, Blue Cross after it noticed a rising number of pets waiting in kennels for their chance at a new life .

The ‘Forever Home’, created by Hotpoint UK, has partnered up with animal welfare charity, Blue Cross so it can inspire potential dog owners to consider rehoming as an option.

Supporting the feeling of home

Stephanie Ferreira, from the home appliance brand, said: “When adopting from a rehoming centre, you are expanding your family with a cherished new member and your chosen furry friend becomes more than just a pet.

“The house has been designed to help inspire potential pet owners to open their hearts and homes to pets awaiting adoption by showcasing home appliances with practical solutions for common pet-related mishaps.

“The initiative extends our century-long commitment to supporting the feeling of home for both humans and pets, and why the partnership with Blue Cross is so important so it can inspire potential dog owners to consider rehoming as an option.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after a study, commissioned by Hotpoint UK, revealed 34 per cent of adopted dog owners were concerned about the adjustment period, and how long it would take the animal to feel at home. Twenty-four per cent worried about the household mess or mishaps that would come with being a new dog owner.

When going through the process with the rehoming centre, 35 per cent asked for tips to help their pet adjust to their new home, and a fifth were interested in resources or classes to aid the transition.

Of the 1,000 adults polled who have, or plan to, rehome a dog, 97 per cent believe the home environment is important when bringing home an adopted pet for the first time.

According to research conducted by OnePoll.com, 83% of people felt happier since becoming a dog parent

“becoming a dog parent is such a rewarding thing”

The average dog adoption enthusiast believes it will take eight weeks for a new pet to settle into its forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Encouragingly, 87 per cent found it easy to connect with their furry friend once bringing them home to stay.

However, 29 per cent admit they experienced issues at the beginning, with 18 per cent working with a behavioural specialist to prevent them jumping up on things.

Some 33 per cent dog-proofed their house – ensuring everything was out of reach – and 23 per cent made sure their pet was in another room when emptying the dishwasher or cooking with hot plates or dishes.

Nonetheless, 83 per cent felt happier since becoming a dog parent, according to the research carried out via OnePoll.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than half (55 per cent) treat their pooch like a family member, 34 per cent consider them their best friend, and 28 per cent would choose to stay in with them rather than go out with friends.

Thomas Rainbow, animal behaviourist for Blue Cross, added: "It's no secret dogs make an amazing difference to the humans they live with. This partnership will help raise further awareness around the work we do, champion the dogs we have in our care who are ready to find their forever homes and educate on responsible adoption.