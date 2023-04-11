A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death outside a UK primary school. Police have launched a murder investigation into the incident, which happened on Monday night.

The teenager was found injured just after 9pm on Longshaw Road in Chingford, London, close to Longshaw Primary School. He was spotted by members of the public, who along with emergency services worked hard to save his life.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics and an air ambulance, the boy died at the scene. His family and next of kin have since been informed.

Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the stabbing, but no arrests have been made at the time of writing. Authorities are also appealing for witnesses, as anyone with any information is advised to tweet @MetCC, or call 101 quoting CAD 6358/10Apr.

The Easter Monday stabbing took place outside a primary school in London - Credit: Google Streetview