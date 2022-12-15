Deadline set for scrapping 100ml liquid limit and other airport security rules.

The UK Government has set out a plan to scrap some airport security rules such as the 100 millilitre liquid rule as new state-of-the-art 3D scanners are to be installed. The deadline for the new scanners, which will be able to show a much more detailed image of luggage, has been set for June 2024.

With the new security technology in place, the rules on how much liquid passengers are allowed to bring will be increased from 100 ml to 2 litres. The new scanners also mean that electronic devices no longer need to be removed from the luggage when passing airport security checks.

The current rules require airport passengers to limit their liquids to 100 ml containers that need to be put in a clear bag when passing security checks. They also say all electronic devices like phones, tablets and laptops must be removed from the luggage and placed on trays, which often leads to congestion and queues.

The new legislation will be phased in across the country starting 2023, and the new rules will come into effect once the technology is installed at a specific airport. So travellers are recommended to check with the airport before travelling to be aware of the rules.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said that the new technology will reduce airport security queues to increase passenger experience and most importantly detect potential threats. The technology is already in use at US airports such as Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta and O’Hare in Chicago.

Christopher Snelling, policy director at the Airport Operators Association, said about the investment: "It’s a great step forward for UK air travel, matching the best in class around the world. It will make the journey through the UK’s airports easier and air travel itself more pleasant.”

