New riverside cafe planned for busy Preston walking and cycling route
Plans have been submitted to Preston City Council for the conversion of the ground floors of the Ribble and Alpha Cottages on Riverside.
The location is described as being key to the venture, which would be situated on the Guild Wheel pedestrian and cycle route, just over a mile south of Preston city centre.
The property sits close to where extensive flood defence work has been taking place – and just a few hundred yards from Avenham and Miller parks, which lie beyond the nearby Ribble Viaduct.
According to a document submitted to town hall planners, the eatery would rely on a “predicted footfall of morning and evening commuters, as well as leisure walkers and cyclists during the day”.
It adds: “The purpose of the proposal is to create an independent café/restaurant from the current ground floor dwelling. This is an opportunity to provide a food and drink offer to the local and wider community of Broadgate and Preston.”
If approved, there would be no changes to the outside of the dwellings, but they would be reconfigured inside to create an open plan kitchen and seating area. Outdoor seating would be available to the rear of the property, accessed via a conservatory.
Accessible unisex toilets, both inside and in an outbuilding, would also be provided.
For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/