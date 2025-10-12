‘Holiday homes’ coming to Preston city centre

An empty office building in Preston city centre is to be converted into holiday flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five rental units will be created in the three-storey property on Fishergate, opposite County Hall, after being given the go ahead by Preston City Council planners.

Officials concluded that the development – within the Fishergate Court complex, on the corner of Christian Road – would be “beneficial for tourists and visitors”, because of its location close to the railway station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application suggested the facilities could be used “for both work and leisure”.

Part of the Fishergate Court building opposite County Hall is to be converted into holiday units | Google

Each flat will have an ensuite bedroom and the ground floor will incorporate a communal kitchen and lounge.

However, the plans attracted two public objections, with claims that there was “no demand” for the proposed facilities – and concern over what the flats would actually be used for once they were completed.

The potential impact of the conversion on a neighbouring school for vulnerable children was also raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council report outlining the reasons the scheme was approved stated that the proposed visitor accommodation was not expected to cause “unacceptable levels of noise”. Meanwhile, the loss of office space was also deemed acceptable in that area.

Two off-street parking spaces and an indoor bicycle storage area will be available for guests.

The new units are expected to create three jobs – two part-time and one full-time.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/