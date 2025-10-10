Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week.

In total, 19 planning applications were submitted across Wyre, including the major towns of Poulton-le-Fylde, Thornton-Cleveleys and Fleetwood, between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5.

Application No: 25/00781/FUL

Location: G France Ltd, Carr Lane, Pilling, Preston PR3 6HH

Validation date: Monday, September 29

Proposal: Proposed erection of light industrial building following demolition of existing storage building

Application No: 24/00101/DIS1

An application has been submitted for The Estuary Riverside Chalets | Google Maps

Location: The Estuary Riverside Chalets at 1 - 2 Wardleys Lane, Hambleton FY6 9DX

Validation date: Monday, September 29

Proposal: Approval of details reserved by condition 6 (Landscape and Habitat Creation and Management Scheme) on planning permission 24/00101/FUL

Application No: 24/00271/DIS2

Location: Land adjacent to The Hollies at 739 Garstang Road, Barton, Preston PR3 5DQ

Validation date: Monday, September 29

Proposal: Approval of details reserved by condition 22 (Private road construction) on planning permission 24/00271/FUL

Application No: 25/00801/COUMA

The store room off Osbourne House is set to become a studio apartment. | Google Maps

Location: 21 Windsor Place, Fleetwood FY7 6HQ

Validation date: Tuesday, September 30

Proposal: Prior Approval for the Change of Use of Commercial Store Room (Class E) to single dwelling (Class C3).

Application No: 25/00785/COUQ

Location: Throdkin Hall Farm, Brick House Lane, Hambleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 9BG

Validation date: Tuesday, September 30

Proposal: Prior approval for the change of use from an agricultural building to 2 dwelling houses (C3) with building operations under Class Q of the GPDO.

Application No: 25/00748/FUL

An application has been submitted for the United Reformed Church on Sandy Lane | Google Maps

Location: United Reformed Church, Sandy Lane, Hambleton, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 9AA

Validation date: Tuesday, September 30

Proposal: Proposed construction of new porch and new side window replacing existing door.

Application No: 25/00795/FUL

Location: Manor Park, Green Lane West, Garstang

Validation date: Tuesday, September 30

Proposal: Erection of internal wall to create two separate industrial units, installation of roller shutter door and personnel door to south facing elevation, installation of personnel door and window to east facing elevation and siting of 6 no. shipping containers to be used for storage.

Application No: 25/00780/PIP

The piece of land, pictured here to the west of The Hedgerows, is earmarked for a new bungalow. | Google Maps

Location: The Hedgerows, Goose Lane, Claughton-on-Brock, Preston PR3 0FY

Validation date: Wednesday, October 1

Proposal: Permission in principle for the erection of a detached bungalow

Application No: 25/00798/AGR

Location: Bank Farm, Strickens Lane, Barnacre-with-Bonds, Preston PR3 1UE

Validation date: Wednesday, October 1

Proposal: Prior notification for erection of 1 No. agricultural storage unit

Application No: 25/00799/AGR

Location: Bank Farm, Strickens Lane, Barnacre-with-Bonds, Preston PR3 1UE

Validation date: Wednesday, October 1

Proposal: Prior notification for erection of 1 No. agricultural storage unit for silage and machinery

Application No: 25/00794/FUL

Location: 5 Garstang Road East, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8HJ

Validation date: Wednesday, October 1

Proposal: Proposed installation of a dropped kerb to form new entrance and driveway and formation of vehicle crossing.

Application No: 25/00797/FUL

This industrial unit is looking to extend | Google Maps

Location: 12 Leachfield Industrial Estate, Green Lane West, Garstang Preston PR3 1PR

Validation date: Thursday, October 2

Proposal: Proposed extension to rear of existing industrial unit.

Application No: 25/00804/ADV

Location: The Tramway at 167 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 3LB

Validation date: Thursday, October 2

Proposal: Advertisement consent for No.4 individual house name letters and logos, No.2 non illuminated roundels No.1 'V' shaped post mounted corex sign, No.1 new totem sign to existing frame, No.1 double sided post mounted car park sign and No.1 single sided post mounted corex sign with directional panel.

Application No: 25/00790/FUL

Location: Bonds Farm, Duck Street, Pilling, Preston PR3 6HN

Validation date: Thursday, October 2

Proposal: Erection of single storey rear extension and two rear dormers

Application No: 25/00673/FUL

Location: Land North of Union Cottages, Rushside Stables, Lancaster Road, Pilling PR3 6SR

Validation date: Friday, October 5

Proposal: Proposed retention of stable block providing 2 stables, tack and feed store and change of use of agricultural land to equine land (retrospective)

Application No: 25/00817/TELNOT

Location: Footpath opposite Stocken Bridge Farm, Blackpool Road, St Michaels PR3 0UB

Validation date: Friday, October 5

Proposal:Telecommunications notification for the erection of 1.no 9m telegraph pole

Application No: 25/00809/FUL

Location: James Farm New Lane Eagland Hill Pilling Lancashire PR3 6BA

Validation date: Friday, October 5

Proposal: Retention of agricultural building (Retrospective)

You can also see the planning applications submitted last week to Blackpool Council here and Fylde Borough Council here.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/