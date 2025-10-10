Latest planning applications submitted in Poulton-le-Fylde, Thornton Cleveleys, Fleetwood & Preston North
In total, 19 planning applications were submitted across Wyre, including the major towns of Poulton-le-Fylde, Thornton-Cleveleys and Fleetwood, between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5.
Application No: 25/00781/FUL
Location: G France Ltd, Carr Lane, Pilling, Preston PR3 6HH
Validation date: Monday, September 29
Proposal: Proposed erection of light industrial building following demolition of existing storage building
Application No: 24/00101/DIS1
Location: The Estuary Riverside Chalets at 1 - 2 Wardleys Lane, Hambleton FY6 9DX
Validation date: Monday, September 29
Proposal: Approval of details reserved by condition 6 (Landscape and Habitat Creation and Management Scheme) on planning permission 24/00101/FUL
Application No: 24/00271/DIS2
Location: Land adjacent to The Hollies at 739 Garstang Road, Barton, Preston PR3 5DQ
Validation date: Monday, September 29
Proposal: Approval of details reserved by condition 22 (Private road construction) on planning permission 24/00271/FUL
Application No: 25/00801/COUMA
Location: 21 Windsor Place, Fleetwood FY7 6HQ
Validation date: Tuesday, September 30
Proposal: Prior Approval for the Change of Use of Commercial Store Room (Class E) to single dwelling (Class C3).
Application No: 25/00785/COUQ
Location: Throdkin Hall Farm, Brick House Lane, Hambleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 9BG
Validation date: Tuesday, September 30
Proposal: Prior approval for the change of use from an agricultural building to 2 dwelling houses (C3) with building operations under Class Q of the GPDO.
Application No: 25/00748/FUL
Location: United Reformed Church, Sandy Lane, Hambleton, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 9AA
Validation date: Tuesday, September 30
Proposal: Proposed construction of new porch and new side window replacing existing door.
Application No: 25/00795/FUL
Location: Manor Park, Green Lane West, Garstang
Validation date: Tuesday, September 30
Proposal: Erection of internal wall to create two separate industrial units, installation of roller shutter door and personnel door to south facing elevation, installation of personnel door and window to east facing elevation and siting of 6 no. shipping containers to be used for storage.
Application No: 25/00780/PIP
Location: The Hedgerows, Goose Lane, Claughton-on-Brock, Preston PR3 0FY
Validation date: Wednesday, October 1
Proposal: Permission in principle for the erection of a detached bungalow
Application No: 25/00798/AGR
Location: Bank Farm, Strickens Lane, Barnacre-with-Bonds, Preston PR3 1UE
Validation date: Wednesday, October 1
Proposal: Prior notification for erection of 1 No. agricultural storage unit
Application No: 25/00799/AGR
Location: Bank Farm, Strickens Lane, Barnacre-with-Bonds, Preston PR3 1UE
Validation date: Wednesday, October 1
Proposal: Prior notification for erection of 1 No. agricultural storage unit for silage and machinery
Application No: 25/00794/FUL
Location: 5 Garstang Road East, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8HJ
Validation date: Wednesday, October 1
Proposal: Proposed installation of a dropped kerb to form new entrance and driveway and formation of vehicle crossing.
Application No: 25/00797/FUL
Location: 12 Leachfield Industrial Estate, Green Lane West, Garstang Preston PR3 1PR
Validation date: Thursday, October 2
Proposal: Proposed extension to rear of existing industrial unit.
Application No: 25/00804/ADV
Location: The Tramway at 167 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 3LB
Validation date: Thursday, October 2
Proposal: Advertisement consent for No.4 individual house name letters and logos, No.2 non illuminated roundels No.1 'V' shaped post mounted corex sign, No.1 new totem sign to existing frame, No.1 double sided post mounted car park sign and No.1 single sided post mounted corex sign with directional panel.
Application No: 25/00790/FUL
Location: Bonds Farm, Duck Street, Pilling, Preston PR3 6HN
Validation date: Thursday, October 2
Proposal: Erection of single storey rear extension and two rear dormers
Application No: 25/00673/FUL
Location: Land North of Union Cottages, Rushside Stables, Lancaster Road, Pilling PR3 6SR
Validation date: Friday, October 5
Proposal: Proposed retention of stable block providing 2 stables, tack and feed store and change of use of agricultural land to equine land (retrospective)
Application No: 25/00817/TELNOT
Location: Footpath opposite Stocken Bridge Farm, Blackpool Road, St Michaels PR3 0UB
Validation date: Friday, October 5
Proposal:Telecommunications notification for the erection of 1.no 9m telegraph pole
Application No: 25/00809/FUL
Location: James Farm New Lane Eagland Hill Pilling Lancashire PR3 6BA
Validation date: Friday, October 5
Proposal: Retention of agricultural building (Retrospective)
