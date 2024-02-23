Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Excited children at the ready as Paw Patrol star Skye is set to visit The Entertainer in St George's Shopping Centre, Fishergate, Preston, this weekend.

The Entertainer is offering fans of the courageous pup the chance to meet their Paw Patrol hero regular intervals between 10am – 4pm this Saturday (February 24).

Paw Patrol hero Skye.

Skye will be at the Preston store for one day only before she dashes off to re-join her Paw Patrol friends for another action-packed adventure, so guests are encouraged to arrive in plenty of time to capture the paw-fect picture.

The Entertainer’s Paw Patrol meet and greet is free for all to attend and provides families with a fun, budget-friendly day out, where children can pose for photos, high five and hug their favourite furry friend.

Craig Lowe, events and community manager at The Entertainer, said: "We know that Paw Patrol is extremely popular with children of all ages, so we are certain that this event will be a hit!

"This event is a great opportunity for little ones to meet and capture memories with their Paw Patrol hero and have some fun in-store, so we hope to see families in-store this weekend."

The Entertainer in Preston also has a wide range of Paw Patrol goodies available in-store, which visitors can discover during their visit.

Led by a boy named Ryder, Paw Patrol tells the story of a team of six playful rescue dogs use their individual talents to protect the seaside town of Adventure Bay.