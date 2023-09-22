Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's been a long time but I for one, hope they are Back for good. You'll have to excuse the puns.

The currently three-strong Take That (Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald) have announced a new tour and with it comes The Flood of emotion that is always attached to this resilient man band. Don't take my word for it - check Google Trends - the internet is on fire with the news.

For non-believers, it's hard to understand why Take That, with its changing lineup, undeniably cheesy and emotional crowd favourites and sometimes mixed levels of personal musicality, demand the loyalty of multiple generations. Because they absolutely do - and you don't have to be an original fan from the 90's to find out. I certainly wasn't as I thought I was too cool for them back in the day ( I wasn't but I also did not ring the breakup hotline). It was actually as an adult I came to both enjoy and respect their music and lyrics and band members - and what they represented. Which was life - in all its northern up and downs - they literally grew up with me.

As an adult I've attended many of their concerts, which are legendary for their sheer entertainment value. They are renowned for their huge productions and incredible live shows, and currently hold the record for the most performances at London’s The O2 with 34 headline shows. In 2019, the band celebrated their 30th anniversary with the 38 date sell-out Odyssey tour which saw them play to 29 arenas and 9 stadiums, selling over 650,000 tickets.

My last concert experience in 2017 is seared in my mind - as it was the last concert before the horrific and deeply tragic terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande gig Manchester Arena where 22 souls were lost. Later we learned Salman Abadi has been stalking the lobby during the Take That concert - he was later spotted on CCTV footage scoping out entrances and exits. Take That's humanitarian response to this situation, including working closely with surviving victims, helped endear me to them further. That same year I was lucky enough to attend, as a journalist, the premier of Take That musical The Band in Manchester. They all turned up on stage at the end; it was a memorable evening. The Band musical has toured UK-wide and was, in 2023, made into a film endearingly shot on location in Clitheroe, Lancashire, called Greatest Days. They have now renamed the musical to suit.

Take That’s brand new single, Windows, out today -sees them reunite for their first original composition in over five years. The track which tells the story of emerging from the darkness into the light, a theme likely to resonate with its fanbase, is likely to be a hit. And there's an album to follow. Maybe we should all download it - It will only take a minute.

A word from Take That

“It’s been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record. It has that feeling of spreading your wings, letting out the old and bringing in the new. We’re incredibly proud of the new album - there’s a sense of togetherness, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives. We’re excited for this new chapter!”

Tickets for UK dates start from £60 plus booking fees

Take That This Life On Tour 2024

With very special guest Olly Murs

Saturday 13 April Sheffield Utilita Arena

Sunday 14 April Sheffield Utilita Arena

Friday 19 April Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 20 April Leeds First Direct Arena

Monday 22 April Dublin 3Arena

Tuesday 23 April Dublin 3Arena

Thursday 25 April London The O2

Friday 26 April London The O2

Saturday 27 April London The O2

Tuesday 30 April London The O2

Friday 03 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday 04 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sunday 05 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday 07 May Manchester Co-op Live

Wednesday 08 May Manchester Co-op Live

Friday 10 May Manchester Co-op Live

Saturday 11 May Manchester Co-op Live

Tuesday 14 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Wednesday 15 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 17 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Saturday 18 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 24 May Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium

Sunday 26 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium

Tuesday 28 May Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

Thursday 30 May Milton Keynes Stadium MK

Saturday 01 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

Tuesday 04 June Plymouth Home Park Stadium

Thursday 06 June Swansea Swansea.com Stadium

Saturday 08 June Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium