A teenage YouTuber filmed himself scaling a crane at Preston Docks, but had to be rescued when he couldn’t make his way back down.

The 17-year-old was rescued from atop the 25ft dock crane on the southern quayside, near the Swing Bridge, shortly before 8pm on Wednesday.

The teenager managed to climb the huge crane overlooking the water, but reportedly lost his nerve when it was time to return to the ground below.

Fire crews used the aerial ladder platform to reach the boy and bring him to safety. No injuries were reported.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident at Preston Docks at 7.56pm on Wednesday, January 22.

“The incident involved a male who was stuck on top of a crane. Crews used one aerial ladder platform to rescue the male and were at the scene for 35 minutes.”

A police spokesperson added: “It was a report of a man stuck at height, call came at 7.59pm. LFRS led the response to the incident and we assisted with road closures.”