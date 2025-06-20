KFC restaurant/takeaway in Ormskirk at Hattersley Way | LDRS

A plan to change a former Ormskirk tile merchants into a KFC takeaway-restaurant has prompted fears including its impact on the town centre and anti-social behaviour. And dozens of residents have written to a council about it, with many objecting but some supporting it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Property firm Hattersley Centre S.A.R.L wants change-of-use permission so the former Tile Giant building at Hattersley Way can be used for a takeaway-restaurant. An existing KFC franchise holder, Gastronomy Restaurants, wants to open at KFC in Ormskirk. But it says no other available sites are suitable.

West Lancashire Council’s planning committee will consider it this Thursday, June 19. Councillors deferred it earlier this year over queries including the impact. employment sites, local residents, opening hours, parking and proximity to schools were, with pupils’ diets in mind. The plan was originally to open from 8am to 11pm, seven days a week. Now, the suggesting closing time is 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning reports include a letter from Gastronomy Restaurants, which has 43 KFCs elsewhere. It says Ormskirk high street properties, such as The Stiles and 6-8 Aughton Street, do not have free parking, enough access, space or visibility for faster ‘convenience restaurants’.

KFC restaurant/takeaway in Ormskirk at Hattersley Way | LDRS

The Hattersley Centre site represents a compromise because, ideally, Gastronomy would want a drive-through element too, which is not possible there. But there is no prospect that Gastronomy would operate in a traditional Ormskirk high street unit because these do not fit its business model or buying strategy, the letter says.

Anti-social behaviour is another concern. The planning report states: “Lancashire Police say Ormskirk saw a 27 per cent increase in anti-social behaviour last year. Over two years, there has been an observed increase in youths from outside the area who travel in on bus or train. On arrival, they often use fast food retailers and congregate in large groups. There have also been incidents of disorder inside late night restaurants and assaults of staff.”

But Lancashire Police have worked closely with businesses to implement preventative measures, which have had a positive effect. The Hattersley Way applicants have worked with the police to develop various measures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KFC restaurant/takeaway in Ormskirk at Hattersley Way | LDRS

The planning report adds: “Whilst the site is designated a strategic employment site, it has a lawful use which includes the retail sale of goods from the premises. The principle of the proposed change of use to a hot food takeaway/restaurant has been justified with a sequential test, which states that there are no suitable locations in Ormskirk town centre.”

A statement from property firm Savills in Manchester ads: “The Hattersley Centre is an established retail location, performing the role of a modern commercial centre. Despite that role and function, it is not contained within the boundary of an adopted centre. It is noted that there is only one food and beverage offer at Hattersley Centre, being Costa Coffee, which was granted planning permission in 2016

“This new proposed development will meet a market and locational requirement for a small-scale food-and-beverage facility. The proposal will therefore help to meet the requirements of the existing customer base who visit the retail park and work in the surrounding commercial areas, rather than act as a primary destination in its own right.

Planning officers are recommending councillors to approve the plan. The committee meets on Thursday, June 19.