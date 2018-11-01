Readers' letters - October 30

Let’s make our city’s gateways attractive

I drive out and into Preston every day, in different directions.

What I notice is the tidy and proud image of some routes and neglect of others.

The investment to the roads and verges to the south and north of our city have, in recent times, had some considerable investment, and are still being invested in.

That’s a good thing, for the south especially.

Leyland should be rightly proud of their gateways and roundabouts.

Artwork and monuments are a reminder of Leyland’s proud heritage.

Then there is junction 31, off the M6.

This is probably the main route in and out of our city, but apart from one small monument celebrating the Guild, all you see, in the main, is neglect. The same can be said for leaving the city centre, Church Street and Fishergate Hill.

These routes are used by visitors to Preston as well as our citizens.

These routes neither have well maintained road and pavement surfaces, or anything to remind us of what Preston should be proud of.

I commend the ‘shared space’ in the city centre, now the teething problems appear to have been resolved.

Likewise the alterations to New Hall Lane, which make the area look a lot more presentable.

Do the council tax payers in South Ribble and to the north of Preston pay more (collectively) in council tax?

I very much doubt it.

So why does the investment in these areas seem out of kilter with the other routes? I understand that there are financial considerations to how resources are spent, but our city council really needs to understand that image plays a very important part in the presentation and confidence of Preston.

Further private investment and growth depend on the confidence projected by it. Come on Preston, we can do much better.

Max Leo Pierce

via email

