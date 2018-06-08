Readers' letters - June 7

‘Only Labour cares about communities’

I notice that the Royal Bank of Scotland has announced its intention to close a large number of branches nationwide.

Labour shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has requested Government Chancellor Phillip Hammond to intervene in the public interest.

The RBS – of which we, the people, are majority (71 per cent) shareholders, having rescued the bank from its collapse – has recorded profits of £752m, yet still believes it owes us nothing!

Job losses and cuts to services – and the abandonment of those who cannot use online banking – will do nothing to hinder the scheduled re-privatisation.

How easily are the sins forgotten. Remember why the East Coast railway features in the news.

Only Labour in its manifesto has pledged to tackle the spate of high street bank closures by insisting on complete transparency.

Only Labour really cares about communities.

Paul Burns

via email

nhs

Angels in disguise

I noticed that in a recent edition of the Post, you were inviting comments about our NHS. I would like to add mine.

At the age of 84, I recently suffered a heart attack.

As you can imagine, it was very scary.

But, thanks to the brilliant staff in A&E at Royal Preston Hospital, and the cardiac team at Blackpool Victoria, I have just celebrated my 85th birthday!

These dedicated professionals – from the porters, nurses and paramedics to the doctors and consultants – were all amazing.

On that evening, and in the days following, nothing was too much trouble for them, even though it was clear they were at times incredibly stretched.

They are all wonderful people and, in my eyes, they are angels in disguise.

Joe Duffell

Preston

military

Recognising Navy’s efforts

Your statement that 338,226 soldiers were brought back to Britain by ‘Little Ships’ is incorrect (LP On This Day, June 4).

While that number of men were indeed carried across the Channel, only 6,029 came aboard the Little Ships.

The vast majority were actually transported by warships of the Royal Navy and transports of the Mercantile Marine.

For example, over 102,000 came back aboard destroyers, 77,000 aboard minesweepers, trawlers, and drifters, and almost 88,000 on personnel ships.

One old destroyer

alone, HMS Malcolm, bringing 5,851 in nine trips, carried almost as many men as all the Little Ships combined.

I do hope that you will feel able to acknowledge the efforts of the RN and the Merchant Navy, especially since these seem to have been largely written out of the story in recent films about this subject.

Geoff Hewitt

Penwortham

charity

Ladies Lunch raised cash

We would just like to say a very big thank you to all who supported the Ladies Lunch, held at the New Drop on May 22, where the amazing amount of £3,061 was raised for Cancer Research UK.

We were truly overwhelmed by the generosity from local businesses and individuals with the raffle prizes donated.

We are very fortunate to have such people in our community.

Thanks to the wonderful staff at the New Drop for making it such a special day, the meal was excellent.

Special thanks must go to Ged Heaney and Duncan McCreary for your continued support and help.

Also thanks to Danny and Paul for your great welcome to everyone.

God bless you all.

Rose Adamson

Longridge

nostalgia

Letter’s back with the family

Re: Letter card by George and Grace Hagen, of Greenbank Street, Preston. Looking Back, February 8. The letter has made its way back to John Webster, who is taking it to his mum. I’m really pleased it is now back with the family. Thank you for all you did in making this happen.

Philip Wade

Suffolk