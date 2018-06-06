Readers' letters - June 2

We have a one-sided relationship with banks

Most of us have had to pay the cost of being late paying off our credit card bill at some time or another and suffered the consequences. This, even when our funds are not overdrawn, but merely due to accident or oversight.

Yet our friendly bankers give us little or nothing in the way of interest on our deposits. Without which they would fail to operate.

What a one-sided relationship this is.

Indeed a famous person once wrote: “It is easier to rob by setting up a bank than by robbing one.”

American President Thomas Jefferson also wrote: “If people of any nation ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered.

“The issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people, to whom it properly belongs.”

Does any of this sound familiar?

Ernest Lundy

via email

Rights are

still limited

Irish women have won an historic battle.

The referendum on May 25 on the question of the repeal of the 8th amendment to the Irish Constitution – which effectively prohibits in almost all circumstances – delivered a resounding yes to its abolition.

By the end of the year, the Irish Parliament is set to legalise abortion on demand up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The battle will now be taken to Northern Ireland, where women are still denied the right to choose whether they will or will not continue with a pregnancy.

What is too little recognised, however, is that on this island, abortion remains a criminal act unless women have secured the opinion of two doctors to the effect that a continuation of pregnancy will put at serious risk their physical and/or mental health. This is fundamentally demeaning to women and the time is right to demand a change to the 1967 Abortion Act to reflect a woman’s full sovereignty over her body.

It is her right to choose whether she will or will not continue with a pregnancy.

J McNally

Lancaster

What will we do about water?

For years, many words have been written about mass immigration to this small island. In 1945, the population was approximately 58 million. Now it is reaching 70 million and still rising.

We are being warned about over use of water, yet the Government is still telling us we need more houses, a million here, a million there. That means more billions of gallons of water. Where is this magic stuff coming from?

We do not have enough reservoirs and we do not have enough land to grow crops.

Mr J Taylor

via email

Choir research

My name is Paul Rasmussen and I’m the membership Secretary of the Lancaster & District Male Voice Choir.

I am researching the history of the choir and would be grateful if any readers had any information about us.

Paul Rasmussen

rpaul842@aol.com