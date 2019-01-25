'Prince Philip’s crash raises safety issues'

Surely the road accident involving HRH Prince Philip at the wheel of his Land Rover Freelander, at the age of 97, focuses all our minds on the elderly motorist and should concern us from a safety point of view.

Key worries for elderly drivers must be failing eyesight, slower reaction times, ease of distraction, lack of concentration, increasing volume of traffic and conditions such as dementia.

As a motorist of advancing years myself, I have long advocated that the DVLA introduce mandatory and comprehensive vision and driving tests for those over 70 to ensure drivers meet the desired standard.

Opticians have estimated there are around one million people of all ages with poor eyesight driving illegally on our roads. Official figures indicate there are five million motorists, aged over 70, who hold a driving licence.

There are more than 100,000 over-90s on our roads, including an unbelievable 300 centenarians. I accept that driving is a lifeline for many elderly people but, without wishing to be banished to the Tower, I suggest the Royal advisors encourage our Prince to make the difficult decision and hang up his ignition keys or confine his activities to the Royal estate.

Jim Oldcorn

Great Harwood

nhs

Prices are ridiculous

The other day, after taking my wife to A&E with chest pains, I parked my vehicle at Royal Preston Hospital.

We were there three or four minutes over eight hours and were charged £10. The prices they charge is absolutely ridiculous. It’s scandalous. Parking should be free like it is in some hospitals in Scotland.

Sutty

Ashton