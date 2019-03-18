'Preston Citizens invite other Prestonians to public vigil for New Zealand victims'

Across the UK, the appalling terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, have resulted in prayers, condemnation, and demonstrations of solidarity with the Muslim community.

As a city which is home to a sizeable Muslim population, we as representatives of faith and other civic society organisations in Preston add our voice to these public expressions of outrage. Extremist violence against people of any faith is a sad indictment of a polarised populace, and reinforces the urgency of working together against ignorance, prejudice and hatred.

Citizens UK has a proud record of supporting and empowering people from across society, and on this tragic occasion we, as the sponsoring committee of Preston Citizens, invite other Prestonians to attend a public vigil for those killed in Christchurch, on Monday, March 18, flag market, 6.30pm, organised by Preston Faith Forum.

Peter Lumsden, on behalf of Preston Citizens sponsoring committee

Rev Mark Slaney, Superintendent of the Preston Ribble circuit of the Methodist church

Rev Jane Wild, minister at Fulwood Methodist

Andrew Pratt, interfaith advisor to Bishop of Blackburn

Venerable Michael Everett, archdeacon of Lancaster

Fr Peter Randall, Catholic priest at St Wilfrid's

James Rupa, UNISON

Carolina de Almeida, Uclan student's union