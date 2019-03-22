Looking Back nostalgia: Edwardian cyclists in Preston

Today’s fine Looking Back photograph, from the Edwardian era, was donated to St Walburge’s RC Church archives, stored in the former Talbot Library.

The donation was made by Mrs Miriam Halewood (nee Dewhurst), daughter of C Dewhurst, who is sitting front row, behind the cycle wheel.

The backdrop of the photo is St Walburge’s Girls School, in the Maudland area of Preston.

Other members of the Maudland, ‘Dewhurst Dynasty’ also feature on the photograph, namely local builder, John Dewhurst (front row, seated alongside cycle front wheel), and Miss A Dewhurst, middle row, who has a white feather in her bonnet.

Incidentally, John Dewhurst donated the famous weather vane for St Walburge’s famous (308 ft) spire.

In the form of a cockerel, it no longer adorns the spire, but now resides in the Harris Library (Town Centre) collections.

Other members of ‘The Peaky Bikers’ Club (1900-1910) are Joe Bamber and Mr Eaton.

Get Ahead, Get A Hat! The ladies’ bonnets would grace a Royal Ascot Race meeting.

It is not known how they retained the hats whilst travelling at speed down local streets, such as Maudland Bank, Ashton Street, Wellfield Road and Leighton (Lightning) Street, on their outings?

The cyclist, front row, left, is holding a bugle. Maybe this was used to rally the troops, or, more likely, was this to warn the unsuspecting public of the fast approaching ‘Peaky Bikers’ peloton? If anyone recognises their relatives, then please get in touch via wilf.riley@gmx.com

Wilf Riley via email

