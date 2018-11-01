'BBC, what’s happened to Doctor Who’s Tardis?'

I have been watching Doctor Who since the early 1960s.

In fact, I well remember tootling up the road, aged about five or six, to knock at the door of Mr and Mrs Bell to sit with their daughter Sharon.

I am a bit unsure as to why I did not sit in my own house and watch the aforementioned television show.

Perhaps I needed somebody of my age handy to hide behind the settee with as we used to regularly do when the Daleks, Ice men, Cybermen, The Master or whatever turned up to scare us every Saturday teatime.

Now, I am not one of these Whovians or whatever they call themselves, but I am angered beyond belief

by this new Doctor Who series as it has been totally spoilt.

And, no, I do not mean the female Doctor.

Doctors can be female, even in real life, as many of you will have observed over the years.

No, the reason why I am angry with the new series is the Tardis of all things.

The Tardis has been reduced to a porch, for goodness sake.

I believe it was the second programme when the Doctor and her colleagues eventually made it into the Tardis.

I looked and noticed

that Police Public Call Box was not in reverse as previously and that the wording was as if you were looking at the back of the Tardis.

Basically the BBC, in its ‘wisdom’, has turned the once mighty Tardis with its ‘small on the outside but big on the inside’ (and it is big on the inside as it incorporates a star for fuel if I remember rightly) into a wardrobe from The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.

Please BBC, put the Tardis back together and put the back wall onto where it belongs and pop the interior back in.

Alan ‘The Quill’ Vincent

via email