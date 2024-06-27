Your chance to run popular Preston football and entertainment pub the Ribble Lodge
and live on Freeview channel 276
Admiral Taverns is seeking a new landlord for the “high tempo” Ribble Lodge in Ribbleton Avenue.
Agents Dalton’s Business describe say the brewery is seeking someone “with the skill and enthusiasm to manage a bustling pub and drive its growth further” and suggest that the pub which currently only serves drinks, could expand into food.
Football and entertainment
The pub, which has a 70-seater function room with a stage, also has outdoor seating and smoking area. There are pool tables and the pub benefits from having both ladies’ and men’s darts and pool teams during the week accompanied by televised football, showing both BT Sport and Sky Sports.
Agents add: “Football and entertainment are essential drivers of footfall for the pub, so a passion for these aspects of the business would be advantageous. The licensee should be enthusiastic about hosting live sports events, organising entertainment nights, and creating a vibrant atmosphere for patrons. Maintaining strong ties with the local community is crucial for the success of The Ribble Lodge. The licensee should be actively involved in community events, supporting local initiatives, and engaging with residents to ensure the pub remains a valued part of the community.”
The pub, which is currently trading as normal, is available for an annual rent of £26,000 with stock £3,000. All drinks categories are tied. For more information, click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.