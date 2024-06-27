Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is your chance to take over the running of a busy Preston pub.

Admiral Taverns is seeking a new landlord for the “high tempo” Ribble Lodge in Ribbleton Avenue.

Agents Dalton’s Business describe say the brewery is seeking someone “with the skill and enthusiasm to manage a bustling pub and drive its growth further” and suggest that the pub which currently only serves drinks, could expand into food.

Ribble Lodge, Ribbleton | Admiral Taverns

Football and entertainment

The pub, which has a 70-seater function room with a stage, also has outdoor seating and smoking area. There are pool tables and the pub benefits from having both ladies’ and men’s darts and pool teams during the week accompanied by televised football, showing both BT Sport and Sky Sports.

Agents add: “Football and entertainment are essential drivers of footfall for the pub, so a passion for these aspects of the business would be advantageous. The licensee should be enthusiastic about hosting live sports events, organising entertainment nights, and creating a vibrant atmosphere for patrons. Maintaining strong ties with the local community is crucial for the success of The Ribble Lodge. The licensee should be actively involved in community events, supporting local initiatives, and engaging with residents to ensure the pub remains a valued part of the community.”