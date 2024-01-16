A Preston baby is set to be escorted back to England from France by a team of paramedics after being diagnosed with low oxygen levels and a viral infection.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After his daughter Danziell had to be taken to Centre Hospitalier Jossigny Marne la Vallée in Paris on Monday January 8, Lewis Smith put out an appeal on GoFundMe to try and raise funds for specialist transportation - their family travel insurance covered Danziell’s hospital stay but not an international transfer - so he and his family could head home to Preston.

Quickly raising over £1,250 thanks to the generosity of friends and family, the Smiths also reached out to the British Embassy in Paris and to Royal Preston Hospital for advice on what to do, with Danziell having been administered hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully, the family recently announced that, after over a week of being stuck at the hospital, they are now able to head home to Preston.