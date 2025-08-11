Young motorcyclist fighting for life after Husqvarna bike collides with Nissan Qashqai car in Rivington
The crash happened when the rider of a Husqvarna 701 Supermoto was involved in a collision with a Nissan Qashqai on Rivington Road shortly before 7pm yesterday.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remained in a “critical condition” today.
Officers said the driver of the Qashqai suffered minor injuries and was being treated as a witness.
Rnquiries are ongoing to establish how the crash happened.
Sgt Pete Fyans, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “A young man has suffered some quite significant injuries as a result of the collision, and our enquiries into how it occurred are ongoing.
“We know there was a group of motorcyclists in a nearby carpark at the time of the collision and we may not have spoken to everyone.
“If you were one of those people, or you know someone who was in the Belmont area, please get in touch.”
Police also urged anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of Belmont Road between 6.50pm and 7.10pm to come forward.
Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1186 of August 10.