A 20-year-old man is in a critical condition after his motorbike collided with a car in Belmont.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened when the rider of a Husqvarna 701 Supermoto was involved in a collision with a Nissan Qashqai on Rivington Road shortly before 7pm yesterday.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remained in a “critical condition” today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 20-year-old man is in a critical condition after his motorbike collided with a car in Belmont | Google

Officers said the driver of the Qashqai suffered minor injuries and was being treated as a witness.

Rnquiries are ongoing to establish how the crash happened.

Sgt Pete Fyans, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “A young man has suffered some quite significant injuries as a result of the collision, and our enquiries into how it occurred are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know there was a group of motorcyclists in a nearby carpark at the time of the collision and we may not have spoken to everyone.

“If you were one of those people, or you know someone who was in the Belmont area, please get in touch.”

Police also urged anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of Belmont Road between 6.50pm and 7.10pm to come forward.

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1186 of August 10.