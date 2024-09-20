Young Lancashire Girlguiding volunteer to attend red carpet celebration event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young Girlguiding volunteer from Adlington, Lancashire has been nominated to attend a red carpet event in recognition of the incredible work she does helping out at Rainbows and Brownies.

Eleven year old Niamh, will join hundreds of fellow award recipients at the upcoming Girlguiding Celebrates event in London’s West End.

The exciting event taking place on 29 September will honour Girlguiding’s most recent award-winning volunteers along with other members who have been nominated for their amazing achievements.

Niamh has been a part of Girlguiding since joining as a Rainbow at age five and on top of finding the time to complete numerous badges and awards, she has always been on hand to help and support younger members of her unit.

Niamh in her Guides uniform

When Niamh moved up to 2nd Adlington St Paul’s Guides aged ten, she decided to start volunteering officially as a young helper for her old Rainbow and Brownie units, leading activities and supporting unit leaders.

Speaking about her nomination to attend Girlguiding Celebrates, Niamh said: “I was super excited when I found out about the nomination, but also really grateful. Girlguiding has been a big part of my life and it’s helped me to be the person I am today.”

On top of her work supporting younger girls at unit meetings and fundraising for Girlguiding, Niamh spends much of her free time crocheting poppies and raising money for the Royal British Legion (RBL), Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) and for various mental health charities.

One of Niamh’s favourite things about Girlguiding is the friendships she’s made, particularly with her unit leader Karen. “She really understands me and just lets me be myself.” Niamh said.

Karen Sharrock, unit leader at 3rd Adlington Rainbows and Brownies said: “Niamh is an incredible, motivated and hard-working young lady and has achieved so much at such a young age. She’s a humble girl with a heart of gold.

“Niamh continues to exceed every expectation when it comes to helping others and we all couldn’t be any prouder of her. She’s a very passionate girl and an absolute treasure. I feel privileged to know and work alongside her”

Eager to encourage more girls to join Girlguiding, Niamh said: “You’ll always have a friend with guiding. Even on your sad days there’s always someone to talk to.”

The Girlguiding Celebrates event will be held on Sunday 29 September at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

The unforgettable afternoon event will see attendees walk the red carpet like true VIPs before enjoying a fun packed event with performances in a special variety show.