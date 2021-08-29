Young driver charged after escaping dramatic crash in Buckshaw Village

The car came to rest on its roof in the bushes (Photo: Lancs Road Police).

The motorist escaped from his overturned vehicle in Buckshaw Village unhurt.

Officers, who later reported him for driving without due care and attention, say he was lucky not to be injured.

They added that "excessive speed" was probably a factor in the car leaving the road.

Lancashire Road Police tweeted: "Young driver loses control of vehicle and comes to rest down grass embankment in Buckshaw Village.

"Luckily driver not injured. Excess speed being a likely factor.

"Driver reported for driving without due care and attention."