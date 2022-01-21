Officers will have the power to move people on from certain areas from 6pm this evening to 6pm on Sunday in an attempt to nip trouble in the bud.

The Section 34 order, which is only used in extreme cases, comes into force following reports of disorder involving groups of youths over the last few weeks.

Sgt Sarah Denson of Preston Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Anti-social behaviour encompasses a wide range of offences and can involve harm to individuals, business owners, members of the wider community or to the environment.

The area of Preston city centre covered by the dispersal order.

"This behaviour can leave victims feeling harassed, alarmed or distressed.

"We understand that this can have a profound impact on our communities and how safe people feel in our neighbourhoods.

"We are dedicated and committed to providing the public with the best level of service possible and tackling this type of crime"

Police say they will review the impact of the measures this weekend and further dispersal orders could be implemented if necessary.

Police officers have the power to move people on from a huge part of the city centre.