Yellow and amber warnings in place for rain across Lancashire but what does this mean?

By Aimee Seddon
Published 22nd May 2024, 10:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Yellow and amber weather warnings for rain has been issued across Lancashire, read on to find out more, including how to stay sage.

Between 12pm today and 12:00pm on Friday, an amber warning for rain has been issued in Preston and all areas south of the city, including Leyland, Chorley and Blackburn.

During the same time period, a yellow warning for rain has been issued for the rest of Lancashire, including Blackpool, the Fylde Coast, Lancaster, Longridge and Preston North.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What does this mean?

For the areas given an amber warning, the Met Office says the rain will become heavy and persistent later Wednesday and Thursday with flooding and disruption likely.

For areas with a yellow warning the same applies but the likelihood of flooding and disruption to travel is slighlty reduced.

The map showing which parts of Lancashire have yellow and amber warning in places. Credit: The Met OfficeThe map showing which parts of Lancashire have yellow and amber warning in places. Credit: The Met Office
The map showing which parts of Lancashire have yellow and amber warning in places. Credit: The Met Office

You can expect the following in both cases

-Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

-Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

-A good chance some communities will be cut off by flooded roads

-Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely

-Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely

How to stay safe in heavy rain

The Met Office issues the following five tips:

1) Check if your property is at risk here, and if it is, prepare a flood plan and an emergency flood kit. You should also charge mobile phone devices, park your car outside the flood zone, store valuables up high and turn off gas water and electricity supplies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

2) Do this if you are trapped in a building by floodwater: go to the highest level in the building you are in, do not go into attic spaces to avoid being trapped by rising water, only go to a roof if necessary, call 999 and wait for help

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

3) Drive safely by slowing down, using main roads, using dipped headlights, giving yourself more time to react on slippery surfaces and keeping a bigger gap between vehicle

4) Avoid floodwater: it is not safe to drive or walk or swim through floodwater, and if you are affected by fast flowing or deep water call 999 and wait for help. 5) Think about your neighbours: help to protect the vulnerable people that you know, including older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone. They may need support with food and medical supplies.If you are worried about your health or that of somebody you know, ring NHS 111.

Related topics:LancashirePrestonLeylandBlackpoolMet OfficeFloodingChorleyPeopleTravelRoad Closures

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.