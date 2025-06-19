A major UK and Ireland tour of Miss Saigon is coming to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens next year - featuring stars from the stage and TV.

The musical production will be running in the resort from Tuesday, June 30 until Saturday, July 4, 2026, with tickets going on sale this Monday to Winter Gardens Members, for group bookings on Tuesday and on general sale from Thursday, June 26.

“Welcoming Miss Saigon to the Winter Gardens marks a major step in our continued commitment to securing the very biggest and most celebrated productions for Blackpool,” said Anthony Williams, Head of Programming for the Winter Gardens Blackpool. “This is an iconic title, and its arrival here signals our intent to bring the most ambitious touring theatre to audiences in the North West.

“This production marks Miss Saigon’s first ever visit to Blackpool, and its inclusion in our programme underlines the prestige of our venue. Produced by leading theatrical impresario Michael Harrison in association with Cameron Mackintosh, this new UK tour brings one of the world’s most powerful musicals to a whole new generation of theatre-goers.

“With a capacity of over 2,800 seats, the Opera House is uniquely positioned to host landmark productions on this scale. This announcement reflects the evolving ambition of our venue, and we’re proud to be creating opportunities for our audiences to experience world-class theatre, right here in Blackpool.”

The production will star Seann Miley Moore (X Factor UK; Miss Saigon, International Tour; Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Australian Tour) reprising their celebrated role as The Engineer following acclaimed performances across an international tour.

Brit School graduate, Julianne Pundan, will make her professional debut as Kim alongside exciting actor and singer Jack Kane (who has starred in Dragonheart Vengeance opposite Helena Bonham Carter, and Years And Years (BBC and HBO) with Rory Kinnear and Emma Thompson) as Chris.

Dom Hartley-Harris, recently seen in the West End as George Washington in Hamilton and on tour as Curtis Taylor Jr. in Dreamgirls, is John, Emily Langham (Singin’ in the Rain International Tour; Hello, Dolly! London Palladium; The Witches, National Theatre) is Ellen.

The cast is completed by Mikko Juan (Hulu /BBC iPlayer’s Better Things, Urinetown: The Musical) as Thuy and Ace who reached the semi-finals of BBC 1’s The Voice in 2024 as part of Sir Tom Jones’ team, as Gigi, Bea Ward as Alternate Kim, Aaron Teoh as Alternate for The Engineer, Jamil Abbasi, Aaron Aisoni, Daniel J Brian, Ann-Marie Craine, Ben Fenwick, Aaron Gonzales, Owen Johnston, Evita Khrime, Caleb Lagayan, Rayhan Lee, James Mateo-Salt, Shania Montevalde, Ryan Ocampo, Julius Sahr, Tonny Shim, Anh Koha Trần, Yiling Yang, Aimee Yue and Carmen Zhu.