Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you fancy getting your hands on a free tree - now is your chance!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the start of National Tree Week and the launch of the new Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan, Wyre Council is offering free native trees to residents at a special one-day only event.

The session takes place at Wyre Estuary Country Park this Saturday (November 23) between 10am and 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every Wyre resident can apply for one tree per household to plant in their own private space, whether it be land in their ownership or land under their control, such as a back garden.

People in Wyre have a chance to get a free tree | Third party

There are four different species that are available on a first come, first served basis and residents must register online before the event.

The trees available are currently saplings, which will vary in size between 40-60cm.

They will need nurturing to be able to reach their full potential and play a crucial role in climate action, flood protection and biodiversity enhancement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tree species available include, Goat Willow (Salix caprea), Crab Apple (Malus sylvestris), Wild Cherry (Prunus avium) and Hazel (Corylus avellana).

Councillor Simon Bridge, Street Scene, Parks and Open Spaces Portfolio Holder at Wyre Council said: “For National tree Week this year, we wanted to celebrate the launch of our new Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan with this wonderful free tree giveaway event.

“We want to be able to provide as many residents as possible with the chance to take home their very own tree, to plant, nurture and grow.

“This collective action will help us towards our goal to reduce polluting emissions across the borough and make Wyre a cleaner, greener and more sustainable place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The council works in partnership with other organisations such as the Wyre Rivers Trust to plant trees on private land to be used as natural flood management solutions, stabilising riverbanks, reducing bank erosion and slowing the flow of flood water.

“However, Wyre Council has limited land available for tree planting, that’s why we need our resident’s help to plant trees in places we can’t reach. Please take advantage of this wonderful opportunity and share with the people you know.”

This is an outdoor event so wrap up warm, Wyreside Cafe will also be open serving refreshments throughout the day.

To claim your free tree and learn more about the event, please visit the Wyre Council website at www.wyre.gov.uk/free-tree to register.