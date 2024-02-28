Wyre Council's Cabinet proposes council tax to rise by 2.99 per cent
The Conservative-led Cabibet new budget proposals would will see the rise equating to a year-on-year increase of £6.57 on a Band D property.
Band D propertry owners would pay £226.31 when the new council tax comes in, up from £219.74.
However, the proposals will first go before Wyre's full council meeting on Thursday March 7, for ratification at a special budget meeting.
Councillor Lesley McKay, Resources Portfolio Holder for Wyre Council said: “It has been another challenging year but despite this, we’ve been able to set a new Council Plan and manage the resources needed to support its delivery.
"By setting a balanced budget yet again, we are demonstrating that we are delivering on our commitment to continue to be a well-run, forward-thinking council that puts customers first.”
Council tax bands 2024/25: Band A - £1485.15; Band B - £1732.68; Band C - £1980.20; Band D - £2227.73; Band E - £2722.78; Band F - £3217.84; Band G – £3712.88; Band H - £4455.46.