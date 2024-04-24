Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Penwortham Priory Academy have a new addition in their ‘Lest We Forget’ Memorial Garden – Corporal Tommy.

Tommy was carved by John Winders and has been donated to Priory by John via Preston South Rotary Club, in return for a £500 donation to children’s charity Derian House by the Rotary Club.

Rotary Club’s Geoff Todhunter said: “John Winders, a friend, took up wood-carving as a retirement hobby and has carved a number of birds, animals and other characters, such as Paddington and Mr Toad. Rather than accept payment, he requests that a donation be made to his preferred charity, Derian House.

“When he was nearing completion of his World War 1 soldier he was wondering where it could be erected and I undertook, on behalf of my Rotary Club, to try and find somewhere suitable.

“Penwortham Town Council approached local schools on our behalf and we are delighted that Penwortham Priory Academy gladly accepted it for their Memorial Garden. The end result is that Derian House will receive a significant donation from Rotary; John is delighted to know the statue has found a suitable home; the school will receive a nice focal point for their Memorial Garden and the Rotary Club pulled it altogether.”

John said: “I got the wood in April and it took me until October to make Tommy. I got the idea from the soldier in Astley Park and I thought I would have a crack at it. It’s different to what I normally do, I have made many animals and characters and they are in the grounds of Derian House which is a charity I support. It’s lovely to see Tommy in a school.”

Priory’s Lead Teacher for History Alistair Eccles said: “I am very impressed with Tommy, it’s magnificent. It will get pupils talking about history and our Year 8s are currently studying the Great War so it’s a nice coincidence.”