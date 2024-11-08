Farmers who set up a remembrance wood and education centre are calling on support from the people of Lancashire.

During the pandemic, the Bradshaw family set up Wrea Green Remembrance Wood - giving up 65 acres of their land for families to plant a heartfelt tree to remember somebody they had lost to Covid.

Since its inception, they have expanded the public green space into the farmland at Blackburns Farm and have opened an education centre and cafe. These facilities were intended to educate visitors on environmental issues and enhance the biodiversity net gain (BNG) of the farmland.

But, due to planning restrictions imposed by Fylde Borough Council, they say that the future of these cherished community assets is “at serious risk of closure”.

What’s the background?

Earlier this year the farmers applied for permission to vary planning conditions relating to their wildlife education building, mainly concerned with introducing a farm shop, increasing the internal area of the cafe and the external area available for dining. They also wanted to change the external materials of the wildlife education building to brick.

Their reason was that the farm shop would help with the running costs of the centre, which has been self-funding from the start by Mr Bradshaw. The reason for brick was motivated by reducing long-term maintainence costs. The agent told the council: “The centre also provides a weekly delivery to local food banks on the Fylde Coast, and the farm shop will offer a ‘pass it on’ scheme, where visitors can buy produce from the shop to pass on to the local food banks”.

But in May, Fylde Council threw out the application, stating that brick “harmfully conflicts with the rural character of the area” and said that the application “fails to provide any compelling justification” for the introduction of a farmshop and expansion of the cafe. A decision notice states: “The increase in the proportion of the building that is proposed to be utilised for the café element, and the introduction of a farm shop element, will significantly reduce the extent of the building that is available for its purported wildlife education purpose. This is to a point where it is considered that these alternative uses are of such significance that they will become thedominant use of the building and so unacceptably undermine its function and the justification for its construction in the Area of Separation.”

“We urgently need your help”

The farmers have now launched an appeal against the decision, and are looking for support. Spokeswoman Kirsty Cropper said: “Their (Fylde Council’s) decision-making has been harsh and unyielding, leaving us at an appeal with limited resources. We cannot afford legal representation, making us the underdogs in this fight to save the farm and remembrance wood, which have been sustained by the farm owner’s personal funding for the past four years.

“The cafe, crucial for the financial sustainability of our initiatives, has been limited to just 80 m², while the education building must be clad in wood, supposedly to fit a rural aesthetic. These restrictions make the project financially untenable, jeopardizing our ability to continue serving the community. We urgently need your help to raise awareness and rally support.”

To make a representation, email: [email protected] by November 14 referencing APP/M2325/W/24/3350264.