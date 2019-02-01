World Cancer Day: A family's fund-raising pledge to help mum with cervical cancer marry her partner and create magical memories

When Preston mum Sadie Miller was given the devastating news her cervical cancer was incurable, all she could think about was her three children and loving partner.



Now the 27-year-old is making it her aim to marry the love of her life, Kris Wright, and create lasting memories with her two daughters Hope, 10, Alyssia, six, and two-year-old son Ollie.

After a family member set up a JustGiving page to raise funds for their wedding, she now has enough cash to achieve her dream, which will take place at Lancaster House, Lancaster, on Sunday, February 17.

And thanks to everyone’s generosity, she will have extra money to go towards taking her children to special places to create lasting, treasured moments.

Sadie, who grew up in Ashton-on-Ribble, said: “I was first diagnosed in October 2017 when I was 26 following my first ever smear test.

“I had the operation to remove the tumours in my cervix and it looked like it had worked. But unfortunately, five months later it reoccurred. I have already had chemotherapy and radiotherapy and now I have been offered more chemotherapy, which I am on at the moment.

“I have six cycles every three weeks.

“Originally, I was told it was curable. I had radiotherapy and in between I had an MRI scan which showed a shadow. At first, doctors were not sure if it was an infection, or if it had spread.

“But after more scans and tests, I was told it had spread to the bone. The tumour was not shrinking as much as we would have liked, so the treatment is not working.

“Doctors said all I can do now is see how long I can get.

“I am devastated. I can’t really imagine my life without my children and my children without me. They need me.

“I am also leaving Kris behind and that is going to be hard.

“Ollie is too young to understand but my two girls are upset all the time and really scared.

“It is hard to keep things normal with this hanging over us and I am tired with the chemotherapy at the moment.”

To boost morale, Sadie’s loved ones have rallied round to organise events and raise cash to help her make the most of her time with her family.

So far, £6,000 has been raised, with future events expected to add to the total.

Sadie said: “I am overwhelmed and in shock. I am surprised how many people have pulled together.

“Originally the money was so we could afford a wedding.

“We have been engaged for four years but had never got round to doing it.

“When I got diagnosed, I knew I wanted to make sure we got married. It is something for us all to look forward to.

“I have been given a lot of help and free stuff, which has helped towards the cost, so now it is to give my children some memories.

“I want to take them to places we would not normally be able to afford to so I can give them something to remember me by.

“We haven’t got a list together of where we want to go but I would like a weekend away.”

Sadie’s mum, Liza Ward, said: “Sadie was the best child, teenager and daughter you could ever have and she has three beautiful children. It is just heartbreaking.

“She never smoked and doesn’t drink. I am sure young girls with a similar lifestyle and age don’t think it will happen to them and don’t go for smears but cancer has no mercy. Even if you lead a healthy lifestyle, you need to go for your smears. I also believe the age should be lowered.”

Family member Helen Finney, of Preston, added: “Sadie was so upset as her dream has always to get married and she thought this would not happen. She also wanted days out with her children but could not afford to, so we set up the fund-raising page and I decided to so a skydive. I really don’t like heights but it is worth it to support Sadie.

“I contacted Wallace Digital Ltd, based in Preston, who put information about the cause on a digital screen for us on the bridge in Ashton. Sadie’s old school friends and some Body Shop consultants, who she worked with, saw it and now more events were added.

“I can’t believe how this has grown. I think people have been moved by the fact Sadie is so young and has three young children.”

To make a donation visit www.facebook.com/groups/387558101978343/ or www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/finsterflying