A new Starbucks in Lancashire is nearing completion - and jobs are on offer.

The American coffee chain was given permission to open in on a long-term vacant plot in Heys Lane Industrial Estate, Great Harwood, in April last year, despite 13 objections from nearby households over litter, the effect on local businesses and traffic disruption.

Now, as work continues at pace on site, they are seeking advertisement consent from Hyndburn Borough Council for an of internally illuminated height restrictor (for vehicles), a preview menu, a speaker canopy, a triple menu and two roundels.

Drawings submitted to the council show that there will also be large green Starbucks logo sign and Starbucks lettering. However, the application only asks for permission for five years, until October 21, 2030.

What will it be like?

A planning officer's report last year said: "Officers agreed with the applicant’s conclusion that there is no suitable, more preferable site within or at the edge of the Great Harwood town centre. It is considered the loss of a small area of vacant brownfield site will not result in the loss of employment floor space.

"The building will be a visual improvement on the existing derelict site."

The development will remove 34 existing car parking spaces from the total of 126 spaces of the neighbouring Aldi, with the provision of 47 replacement parking spaces with an additional two disabled spaces and six electric vehicle charging bays.

It is expected to create 20 to 25 jobs, sone of which are currently being advertised online by recruiters.