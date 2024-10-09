Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Building work is underway on a brand new NHS mental health inpatient facility for adults with a learning disability in Preston.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday by Lancashire and South Cumbria Foundation Trust (LSCft), alongside contractors Integrated Health Projects (IHP), the joint venture between VINCI Building and Sir Robert McAlpine, signalling the development of the 14-bed facility, named Water Meadow View on the Guild Park site in Whittingham.

The new unit, off Cumeragh Lane, would be different to other inpatient services by using green space as a therapeutic tool to assist the people staying there. It would be dedicated solely to those with complex and specific learning disability needs.

If councillors agree, it is estimated that 107 full-time-equivalent staff will be employed there, although a maximum of 33 would be on-site at any one time.

Mayor of Preston Phil Crowe, David Fillingham, Chris Oliver, Joanne Stark, Abigail Harrison and Stuart Brown | submit

The site was previously occupied by Frank Gardham House sanitorium, which closed down in 2010 and was demolished four years later.

LSCft’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Oliver, said: “One of our Trust aims is todeliver the best possible care to our patients and this new inpatient unit will do just that. Water Meadow View will offer clinical excellence, support and safety, with patient-centred care at the heart.

“It’s great to see the building work is happening on this fantastic facility which will provide those with a learning disability who require a mental health admission a place to get the dedicated help and treatment they deserve, as there is no other specialist NHS offer like this within Lancashire and South Cumbria at present.

How Water Meadow View would look (images: Gilling Dodd Architects, via Preston City Council planning portal)

“It is part of our future vision and commitment to bring people the support they need closer to home and their social connections, which we know is vitally important for those with mental health illnesses but in particular for those who also have a learning disability. We are committed to working closely with those with lived experience, their families, carers, support groups, as well as colleagues and partners, including the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), to co-produce this new service so that it meets the needs of service users.”

NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board’s Chief Nurse, Sarah O’Brien, added: “One of the priorities of the NHS Long-Term Plan is to reduce the number of out of area placements – this means more people receiving support and treatment closer to home. “Water Meadow View will achieve just that for those people in Lancashire and South Cumbria who have a learning disability and require a mental health admission. It’s wonderful to see the building work is underway and we will continue to work closely with the Trust as this work continues, as well as the work to develop the clinical model.”

The building is planned to be completed in autumn 2025. Jobs will be advertised in the coming months on www.lscft.nhs.uk and on Trust social media channels @WeAreLSCFT.