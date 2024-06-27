Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These are the latest scenes this afternoon in Burnley’s Brunshaw Road where a water main burst in the early hours of the morning causing the road to collapse.

The road has been closed off to traffic and pedestrians from Ridge Avenue to Brownhill Avenue while teams from United Utilities work to repair the damage. The pressure of the water burst has caused a deep ‘sink hole’ chasm in the carriageway.

In a statement released earlier this afternoon a spokeman for United Utilities apologised for the inconvenience caused while the work is carried out adding: ““The burst water main is impacting water supply to customers in the area who may be experiencing no water or low pressure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A burst water pipe on Brunshaw Road in Burnley has caused the road to collapse this afternoon. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard