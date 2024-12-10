Work to build a 110-space car park in Blackpool has begun - but has come under renewed criticism from those saying the space should have been developed into a town centre park instead.

The scheme to provide a temporary car park on council land at the back of the Holiday Inn on Talbot Road is due to be completed by spring next year. The site has been vacant since the hotel opened on May 1 followed by the tramway extension in mid June.

Coun Paul Galley, leader of the Conservatives on Blackpool Council, said he was dismayed calls for the area to be developed into green space had been ignored.

He said: "Rather than creating a park for cars, we should be building a park for people. Establishing green space in this key central area could not only revitalise the neighbourhood but also improve lives.

"For many residents with limited access to nature, such a space would offer significant physical and mental health benefits. This week, it was revealed that Blackpool has the lowest life expectancy for men in the UK, highlighting the urgent need for more accessible green spaces.

"Car parks won’t solve Blackpool’s challenges, but a well-managed park, alongside investments in our most vulnerable citizens, could break the cycle of decline."

Many residents have also expressed dismay at the land being used for a car park. But in replying to comments on social media, the council said it has "future plans to market the site for a new development."

It adds: "If we covered it in planting now, that would make development on that site more difficult and expensive in the long run."

The car park will be accessed from Queen Street, and will serve the Holiday Inn but will also be open to all drivers as it will be operated by the council. George Cox & Sons has been appointed to carry out the contract which includes initial preparatory work before full construction starts in the new year.

The masterplan for the Talbot Gateway regeneration area has earmarked the land for further development as part of the overall £350m investment strategy which includes offices and a multiversity in coming phases.