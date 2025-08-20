A woman who tried to dodge a speeding conviction in Lancashire by pinning the blame on an innocent stranger has been jailed.

Kelly Fenton, 38, of Falcon Close, was caught driving at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the A682 Haslingden Bypass, Rawtenstall, in August 2022.

But instead of owning up, she concocted an elaborate lie, giving police the name and date of birth of a woman living in the south of England.

The unsuspecting victim only discovered her identity had been stolen when the DVLA contacted her to hand over her driving licence so penalty points could be endorsed.

She did not know Fenton, had no links to the North West and had never even driven in the region.

Lancashire Police launched an investigation and interviewed Fenton in December 2024.

Despite being shown a speed camera image clearly showing her behind the wheel, she refused to answer questions.

Fenton eventually admitted perverting the course of justice and appeared at Manchester Crown Court on Friday, August 15.

She was sentenced to five months in prison.