Woman wanted on recall to prison has links to Burnley
Lancashire Police have launched a public appeal to find a wanted woman.
Sharon Scott, who is also known as Sharon Duckworth, is wanted on recall to prison.
The 35-year-old is described as 5ft 6in tall and of slim build.
She has links to Burnley.
If you have any information about this whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.