Lancashire Police have launched a public appeal to find a wanted woman.

Sharon Scott, who is also known as Sharon Duckworth, is wanted on recall to prison.

The 35-year-old is described as 5ft 6in tall and of slim build.

Sharon Scott is wanted on recall to prison
She has links to Burnley.

If you have any information about this whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

