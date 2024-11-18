Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman is wanted by police after a “large quantity of cash” was stolen from a pensioner in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money was stolen from a woman in her 80s at the Clintons store in Fishergate at around 12.30pm on November 5.

Officers on Monday (November 18) released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to speak to in connection with the theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to speak to this woman after a “large quantity of cash” was stolen from a pensioner in Preston | Lancashire Police

If you recognise the person in the CCTV image, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0869 of November 6.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website athttps://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.