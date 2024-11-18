Woman wanted by Lancashire Police after 'large quantity of cash' stolen from pensioner's purse in Preston
A woman is wanted by police after a “large quantity of cash” was stolen from a pensioner in Preston.
The money was stolen from a woman in her 80s at the Clintons store in Fishergate at around 12.30pm on November 5.
Officers on Monday (November 18) released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to speak to in connection with the theft.
If you recognise the person in the CCTV image, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0869 of November 6.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website athttps://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.