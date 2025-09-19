Woman sexually assaulted outside Burnley General Hospital
The incident occurred outside Burnley General Hospital at around 3.37pm on Saturday, September 13.
Officers today released CCTV footage of a man they wanted to talk to as part of their investigation.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We take reports like this extremely seriously and as part of our ongoing enquiries, we want to speak to the individual in the CCTV.
“We know the quality of the footage isn't the best, but we are convinced that anyone who knows him will be able to recognise him from it.”
East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust has reassured patients and staff following the incident.
Sharon Gilligan, deputy chief executive and chief operating officer at ELHT, said it would not be appropriate to comment directly on the police investigation, but urged anyone with information to come forward.
She added: “Like the police, we take matters of this nature extremely seriously. The safety of patients and colleagues moving around our sites is always a priority. The colleague who reported this is being supported, and we have increased security patrols at the hospital in the past week.
“We ask everyone to remain mindful of their safety. Our security team is always available to escort colleagues, patients, or visitors to their cars if they feel safer, especially at night.
“Please be vigilant and report anything suspicious to security staff or the police immediately.”