A woman in her 50s has sadly died after being found unresponsive at a pub in Bamber Bridge.

Police were called to the Withy Arms on Station Road at around 1.30pm yesterday following reports a woman had been found unresponsive.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this distressing time.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner in due course.”

The Withy Arms confirmed the pub would remain closed for the rest of the day, but they planned to reopen by 1pm today.