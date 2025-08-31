A woman has tragically died after being crushed by a falling tree branch in Manchester.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Barlow Moor Road and Stanton Avenue in Didsbury at around 7.15pm last night.

Greater Manchester Police said the woman, aged in her 40s, sadly died at the scene.

Greater Manchester Police said a woman aged in her 40s died at the scene | Submitted

A member of staff at Barlow Moor petrol station told ITV News they saw the tree 'snap' moments before the tragedy unfolded.

They said: "The tree just snapped, it was a big branch and just fell. A woman was walking underneath.

"The weather was a bit windy but not strong. A few locals came out and some of them were doctors so they were trying to help her. Then the ambulance came and police closed the road.

"It is a big tree and it was a massive branch that fell - blocking off all the road. It was two or three thick branches that fell at once."